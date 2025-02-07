World sees record hot January with temperatures 1.75C above pre-industrial era
Last month was the hottest January on record, despite an emerging “La Nina” weather pattern that cools global temperatures, scientists have said.
January 2025 was 0.79C above the 1991-2020 global average for the month and 1.75C above pre-industrial levels, scientists from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.
It makes it the 18th month in the last 19 for which average global air surface temperatures were more than 1.5C above what they were before the industrial era.
Analysis
The data shows sea surface temperatures outside the polar regions averaged 20.78C, making it the second hottest January after last year’s record.
Temperatures were below average in the central Pacific but close to or above average in the eastern Pacific – suggesting a slowing or stalling of the move to La Nina conditions, while sea surface temperatures were unusually high in many other oceans and seas.
Evolving
Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts which runs C3S, said: “January 2025 is another surprising month, continuing the record temperatures observed throughout the last two years, despite the development of La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific and their temporary cooling effect on global temperatures.
“Copernicus will continue to closely monitor ocean temperatures and their influence on our evolving climate throughout 2025.”
What is scarier than the world leaders denying climate change is the crazy schemes they will come up with to reverse the earth heating up.
Too true. They will continue to enjoy freedom of movement and other excesses like attending all sorts of useless conferences while we will be confined to limited areas and in due course “enjoy” restricted diets !
The only way to slow this and to have a chance of reversing it is to stop burning stuff.
Those that think that carbon capture and storage is the answer I would point out that the only successful scheme was back in the 19th and early 20th centruy when millions of tons of timber pit props were buried in the ground, they are still there very slowly decaying away.