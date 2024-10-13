World’s largest food and drink fair to feature renowned Welsh lamb and beef

The world’s largest food and drink fair, SIAL Paris is set to feature renowned Welsh meats this year, showcased by Hybu Cig Cymru, Meat Promotion Wales. (HCC)

The event, which runs from the 19th to the 23rd of October, is a key platform for global food and drink brands, with over 400,000 products on display. The Welsh red meat sector will be in the spotlight, with HCC promoting its top-tier products to buyers, policy-makers, and journalists from across the globe.

Global

Welsh Lamb and Beef have built a global reputation for quality, sustainability, and traceability, and SIAL Paris offers a prime opportunity to enhance their presence on the world stage.

HCC will be joined by a delegation of Welsh red meat exporters, serving samples, offering cooking demonstrations, and engaging with industry contacts.

According to HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections, Laura Pickup, expanding export markets is essential to maintaining competitive prices and ensuring long-term success for the sector.

“This event allows us to meet with both current customers and new prospects,” Pickup noted. “It’s a crucial part of our strategy to build connections with buyers and importers from around the world.”

Government

The Welsh Government is also participating at the event, aligning with HCC’s efforts to promote Welsh food and drink products.

As part of this collaboration, a special reception will be held during SIAL, featuring addresses from HCC Chair Catherine Smith and Welsh Government’s External Relations and Trade Manager Elizabeth Nixley.

Attendees will sample canapés prepared by HCC’s consumer executive, Elwen Roberts, made with a variety of Welsh food products.

The Welsh Government’s involvement underscores the broader promotion of Wales as a food-producing nation, with a particular focus on the upcoming Blas Cymru, Taste Wales international convention set to take place in Newport in October 2025.

Acclaim

Events Executive at HCC, Medi Jones-Jackson, emphasized the significance of attending SIAL Paris. “This is widely regarded as the world’s premier food and drink trade show, and we are proud to represent Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef as high-quality, sustainable red meat products in the global marketplace.”

With this year marking SIAL Paris’ 60th anniversary, the event is set to be even more impactful, providing a perfect stage for Wales’ acclaimed red meat products to shine internationally.

