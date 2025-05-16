World’s largest motorcycling charity event set to take place in Cardiff

The world’s largest motorcycling charity event will take place in Cardiff this weekend.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is an annual international charity event celebrating classic and vintage styled motorcycles and the dapper gentlefolk that ride them.

It unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and

awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

Founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa, the ride was inspired by a photo of TV show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit.

Vintage

Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

On Sunday (May 18) tens of thousands of distinguished gentlefolk in hundreds of cities

worldwide will don their cravats and sit astride their classic and vintage styled motorcycles to raise awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health programs.

The event will start at 10:00am at the Brewhouse and Kitchen (formerly the Mochyn Ddu) at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and finish at the Cardiff City Stadium.

2025 is the 12th year of sponsorship with global motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles

To celebrate this, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Triumph have collaborated on a unique special edition bike, with profits from all purchases going toward men’s health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: A Decade of Dapper’ coffee table book is available for

purchase, as a photo-journal of the past decade of the event.

The book celebrates the photos, stories, and cities that come together to form the global motorcycle event.

You can sign-up, support, or donate here.

This year it’s expected that around 100,000 riders in over 900 cities across 105 countries will take part.

Funds raised from the ride will be invested in both local and global prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs by the official charity partner – Movember.

Since 2016, a total of £39 million has been invested by Movember into prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives from funds raised by the gentleman’s ride event.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men – with 1.4million men

diagnosed with the disease every year.

Over 10 million men around the world are now living with or beyond a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Globally, over 300,000 men die from prostate cancer each year and one in 8 men will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their life.

