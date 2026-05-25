World’s last seagoing paddle steamer to visit Wales

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer will visit Wales this summer as part of an anniversary sailing season marking 80 years since the historic vessel first launched.

Built to replace a steamer sunk in World War II, the PS Waverley was the last paddle steamer launched for Clyde services, and made her maiden voyage eight months later on June 16, 1947.

Her original route saw her travel from Loch Long through Loch Goil, and on to the villages of Lochgoilhead and Arrochar.

By the 1940s, paddle steamers had become important means of transport for both passengers and cargo along Britain’s rivers and across the channel, and were even used as minesweepers in wartime.

Changing operators multiple times throughout the 1950s and 60s, the Waverley, named for Sir Walter Scott’s novel, became the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world in 1973, continuing to sail along the Clyde.

That year, it was announced she would be withdrawn from service and was sold for a ceremonial figure of £1 to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society’s Waverley Steam Navigation Co. Ltd.

However, in preservation she continued sailing, and by 2003 she had undergone two rounds of extensive rebuilds totalling £7m.

After another refurbishment in 2019 and 2020, which saw the steamer fitted with a new boiler following a £2.3m fundraising campaign, the Waverley took on her largest sailing season to date.

Since then, she has called at ports including Warrenpoint, Shoreham, Craignure, Troon, Portishead, Tenby, Ryde and Ipswich, and in 2024 was named National Flagship of the Year for the breadth of her cruising itinerary.

Though the Waverley is the last seagoing steamer, the PS Kingswear Castle still sails the River Dart in Devon.

2026 marks 80 years since Waverley was launched on October 2, 1946, and to celebrate she will undertake her most ambitious sailing season in a decade.

As part of the anniversary programme, Waverley will operate Bristol Channel cruises from Swansea, Penarth and Porthcawl, including trips to Ilfracombe, Lundy Island and Minehead from 26 May until 17 June.

Then, from 19 to 22 June, she will visit Holyhead, Llandudno and Liverpool, including sailings around Ynys Môn and along the north Wales coast.

There are also Park-and-Ride services to docks from Swansea, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport, with a free shuttle bus included in the ticket price.

On board, passengers can meet the Waverley’s crew including the engineer, view the 2100 horsepower, triple expansion reciprocating steam engine, and relax in the steamer’s heritage lounge.

More information on schedules, prices and how to book is available below:

Bristol Channel & South West Wales: Tuesday 26th May – Wednesday 17th June

North Wales & the Mersey: Friday 19th – Monday 22nd June