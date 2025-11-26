WorldSkills UK national finals start in Wales

More than 400 of the UK’s most talented young people will compete in the national skills finals across south Wales venues this week (26–28 November 2025).

The WorldSkills UK finals are the UK’s largest vocational skills event, attracting thousands of competitors and visitors locally and nationally.

This year’s event will feature 417 competitors from across the UK, including a record-breaking number of 122 competitors hailing from Wales.

The competition provides a platform for young people to demonstrate excellence in technical skills across sectors vital to the UK economy. Competitors will be tested in skills as diverse as 3D game art, cooking, aircraft maintenance and health and social care.

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant said: “I am incredibly proud that Wales is hosting this prestigious event for the first time. The WorldSkills UK National Finals represent the culmination of months of dedication and training, and I look forward to meeting the finalists and witnessing the exceptional talent on display.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous work and time that has gone into preparing for this competition—from the competitors themselves to the colleges, training providers and employers who have supported them every step of the way.

“Pob lwc, good luck, to all the finalists!”

The competitions are a part of the post-16 education and training calendar, providing education institutions and employers with opportunities to benchmark abilities against international standards.

Winners often progress to represent the UK at global competitions, with medallists joining Squad UK and competing at events like the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai next year.