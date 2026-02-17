Worried staff express concerns at mental health unit jobs cuts

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Worried staff who work in a mental health unit claim that a decision to cut bed numbers has been rushed through by health bosses and that their feedback hadn’t been sought.

In a letter seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service they claim one of three older people’s wards at Ysbryd y Coed – an £18.5 million unit at Cefn Coed Hospital in Swansea, which opened in 2012 – was closing and that one consequence would be female patients transferring onto a male-only ward.

They alleged the focus of the decision was more about saving money than patient care.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said it was reducing its older people’s mental health bed capacity from 78 to 58 on a temporary basis, that current bed provision exceeded demand a lot of the time, and that Ysbryd y Coed continued to play a key role in providing specialist care for older adults with complex mental health and dementia‑related needs.

Patient watchdog organisation Llais Wales said it was due to meet health board officials this week to seek clarity on the decision process.

The staff letter claimed that Onnen ward at Ysbryd y Coed would be losing its beds and that the resulting mix of male and female patients on another older people’s ward would impact their dignity and present risks which didn’t exist on a same-sex ward.

According to the letter “there was little to no communication” with staff who had “no opportunity” to express concerns or provide feedback. It also alleged families of patients hadn’t been informed.

“As staff we feel that we have no other option but to express our frustration in thismanner as we have had no formal avenue or even invite to do so in any other way,” said the letter.

In response to the letter the health board said no decision had been made to permanently close older people’s mental health or dementia inpatient services in Swansea or Neath Port Talbot.

It said: “Ysbryd y Coed remains operational. It continues to play a central role in delivering high‑quality, specialist care for older adults with complex mental health and dementia‑related needs.

“However, it is only one part of the health board’s overall service model for older people’s mental health services. A recent review confirmed current bed provision exceeds demand for a significant period. We have therefore recently implemented a temporary, phased reduction in capacity, from 78 to 58 beds across the health board.”

It said the move had been developed with the service’s clinical teams and “carefully managed to ensure safety and service continuity”. It added. “Although it is not about financial savings it does form part of good clinical and financial governance.”

The health board, which will keep the change under review, didn’t specify where the 20 beds would be lost from but did say they were at one of Ysbryn y Coed’s wards.

‘Mixed gender wards’

And, asked to clarify if the move would mean female patients transferring to a male-only ward, it said: “This change will result in mixed gender wards, but all wards in Ysbryd y Coed have individual single bedrooms with ensuite facilities within them.”

Llais Wales said temporary urgent changes by health boards required a clear clinical or safety reason, according to Welsh Government guidance.

The patient advocacy group said it had concerns about the process followed in this instance and would seek clarity on the evidence underpinning the decision, how long it was planned to be in effect for, and what impact assessments had been carried out, particularly regarding a move from single-sex to mixed ward arrangements.

“Older people with mental health needs and their families deserve clarity and reassurance,” said a Llais Wales spokeswoman.