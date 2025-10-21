Would a Reform-led Welsh Government introduce private health insurance and scrap free prescriptions for all?

Martin Shipton

Doubts remain over whether a Reform-led Welsh government would seek to introduce private healthcare insurance and scrap free prescriptions for all.

Some public statements made by party leader Nigel Farage conflict with assurances made by other party figures.

Farage called for a debate on an insurance-based system when he was leader of UKIP back in 2015.

But Reform’s 2024 general election promised an NHS free at the point of use alongside “major reforms”.

In January 2025 Farage was asked if he was open to a “French-style insurance model for the NHS”.

He said that he did not want to “absolutely mimic the French system, but let’s have a deeper broader think”.

He added: “If we could get a more efficient better funding model, provided we give free care at the point of delivery, I am prepared to consider anything”.

General taxation

In an interview on LBC radio in July 2025, Farage said he wanted the NHS to be funded through general taxation.

But he added that the money being paid was being competed for by different insurance companies “who say ‘well I’ll do 10,000 hip operations at this or at this’, I just think we will get better bang for our buck”.

Since April 2007, people across Wales have been able to access any medication they need without charge, regardless of age, financial circumstances, illness or condition.

According to its supporters the impact of this policy has been substantial:

Improved health outcomes. Ensuring everyone can access necessary medications has helped keep people well and out of hospital.

Cost-effective: Despite initial concerns, the cost has remained relatively stable. In 2015, it was only £3m more than in 2007.

Reduced NHS pressure: Fewer hospital admissions and less demand on GPs have been reported.

Wales led the way with the free prescription policy, inspiring both Scotland and Northern Ireland to follow suit. Former First Minister Mark Drakeford said it made a significant difference for families who found it hard to make ends meet.

The Welsh Government said the £593m cost of free prescriptions in 2015 was only £3m more than the bill in 2007.

Welsh Conservatives

But Welsh Conservative politicians have long opposed free prescriptions. Back in 2017 their then health spokesperson Angela Burns claimed the cost of free prescriptions had soared by 45% since the idea of dropping all charges was proposed in 2000.

She said the NHS should not be “treated like a buffet cart”, calling for a “more just and affordable model”.

“It cannot be right that £5.1m was last year spent on paracetamol alone – which can be bought for mere pennies in supermarkets – while some patients were denied potentially life-saving cancer medication on the basis of cost.

“People who can afford to pay for their medicine should pay, while those who cannot afford to pay, or live with long-term chronic conditions, should still be able to benefit from free medicine.”

The prescription charge in England is now £9.90.

Free at the point of delivery

Last week Laura Anne Jones, a Tory MS who recently defected to Reform said: “Let me be clear: Reform UK would keep NHS Wales as it is – free at the point of delivery – and free prescriptions would remain just that, free. Any claims to the contrary are simply false.

“Our NHS belongs to the people of Wales. It must remain accessible to all, and Reform UK will ensure that it does.”

However, Reform did not respond to this message from Nation.Cymru: “We’d like to clarify a couple of points regarding Reform UK’s policies relating to the NHS.

“While Nigel Farage has stated that NHS treatment would remain free at the point of delivery, that isn’t necessarily incompatible with the introduction of a medical insurance scheme of the kind he has previously advocated. Has Reform ruled out any kind of medical insurance scheme?

“Would a Reform-led Welsh Government retain free prescriptions for all?”