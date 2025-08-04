Would-be Labour MS sent expletive-ridden WhatsApp messages

Martin Shipton

A would-be Labour Senedd Member who is also a cabinet member of Cardiff council sent expletive-ridden WhatsApp messages to colleagues criticising two schools in her ward and a Tory opponent.

Jennifer Burke – formerly known as Jennifer Burke-Davies – has been shortlisted in the Caerdydd Ffynon Taf super-constituency for next May’s Senedd election.

The new seat covers the Westminster constituencies of Cardiff North and Cardiff East, and will elect six MSs using the “closed list” system of proportional representation.

Local party members will decide the order in which Labour’s candidates stand to be elected.

Since Cllr Burke’s shortlisting was announced last week, a series of WhatsApp messages she sent in 2018 to Labour colleagues has been leaked to Nation.Cymru.

She represents the Llandaff North ward and is currently the council’s cabinet member for culture, sport and parks.

One of the offensive messages she sent refers to parking problems outside the independent Cardiff Steiner School in her ward. She wrote: “Dan we do something about parking enforcement? I’ve had to park two streets away and carry the babies (24lbs combined weight) because every fucking hippy bastard parent is parked outside that hippy Steiner school on my street disregarding the parking restrictions in addition to the fact that they all drive transporters which are MASSIVE.”

Whitchurch High School

Cllr Burke also criticised Whitchurch High School, which many of her ward residents would attend, for organising a study trip in Costa Rica. She wrote: “Whitchurch High are you out of your minds? Asking parents to find £4,140 for a trip to Costa Rica??? Wondering who actually enjoys the trips more … the kids or the teachers … or am I getting cynical #taking the piss”.

A further message sent by Cllr Burke read: “For a school that had the begging bowl out a few weeks ago it’s pretty shit”.

And in another message she stated: “Whitchurch high [sic] is absolute trash and my children will never set foot over the doorstep.”

She also made a series of disparaging references to Conservative councillor Joel Williams, variously describing him as “an ignorant twat”, “an absolute money grabbing prick” and a “ducking prick”.

Cllr Burke also referred to former councillor Fenella Bowden as “shady”In 2022 a member of the public wrote to the then First Minister Mark Drakeford complaining about the messages and the alleged failure of council leader Cllr Huw Thomas to take action against Cllr Burke (referred to as Mrs Davies) .

The letter stated: “I write to you to make a formal complaint about politicians in Cardiff elected to labour and especially the conduct of Mrs Davies and Mr Thomas. My wife … first complained in January. It’s disappointing no action was taken to investigate. On

On the contrary Mr Thomas has decided Mrs Davies’ horrible views are worthy of promotion. We refuse to let this matter be brushed under the carpet and covered up.

Me and my wife request to clarify several questions.

Q1 What action was taken by Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in January when my wife sent her email with the messages for further investigation?

Q2 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales support bullying, humiliating and using disgusting language against politicians from other political parties?

Q3 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales also believe that Mr Williams is a ducking prick, an ignorant twat and a money grabbing prick?

Q4 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales also believe that Mrs Bowden is shady?

Q5 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales also believe Whitchurch High school is absolute trash and parents should not send their children to the school?

Q6 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales support calling parents that send their children to Steiner school fucking hippy bastards?

Q7 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales support saying teachers at Whitchurch school are taking the piss and the school had a begging bowl out?

Q8 Do Mr Thomas and all labour politicians in Wales support calling children that want to volunteer to build huts and help people as really gross and going on a jolly?

Q9 Do Mr Thomas and all Labour politicians in Wales believe a politician with these kinds of views holds Labour values?

I repeat that my wife and I will not let this matter rest and be brushed under the carpet. We will be watching what action Labour politicians take against Mrs Davies and Mr Thomas.”

Apologised

Cllr Burke was asked to respond. She sent us a statement which said: “These were private messages sent in 2018. I’ve since spoken to the person involved and apologised directly. We don’t agree politically, but they deserved better than that.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve said things in private I wouldn’t want on the front page. I’ve learned from it, and I take full responsibility. I hope people judge me by what I do now, not by a few unkind words in a WhatsApp chat from nearly a decade ago.”

Cllr Burke did not address the comments she made about Whitchurch High School and Cardiff Steiner School.

Selection processes

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “Welsh Labour is currently running selection processes for the 16 new constituencies formed for the next Senedd elections in 2026 following a timetable agreed by the Welsh Executive Committee.

“Ranking for current MSs seeking re-election has completed. All those who have applied to be a candidate for the remaining slots have gone through robust due diligence procedures and the process of shortlisting those candidates is ongoing.”

We also asked Cllr Sarah Merry, Cardiff council’s cabinet member for education, to comment on Cllr Burke’s reference to the two schools. She did not respond to our message.

