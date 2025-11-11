Would-be Reform candidate was jailed for involvement in £14m drug gang

Martin Shipton

An Independent councillor who is chairman of a football club and says he wants to stand as a Reform UK candidate for Parliament was jailed for three and a half years for his involvement in a gang that grew cannabis plants worth £14m.

Two months ago Nick Pritchard was co-opted onto Bangor City Council. He was described as a businessman and entrepreneur.

But in 2010 he was one of several men prosecuted at Caernarfon Crown Court for their involvement in a drugs scandal.

A source told us: “You may be aware that Bangor “businessman” Nick Pritchard has recently announced that he intends to stand as a Reform candidate.

“Ironically, the would-be candidate for the anti-EU party has recently been busy utilising the EU’s ‘right to forget’ law. Previously, Mr Nicholas Pritchard’s name would feature prominently in Google searches related to jail time for the production of drugs in the north Wales area. Now, his name seems to have been completely erased from the records.

Luckily, the original articles are still available though, if you know where to look.”

The source sent us a link to a rambling Facebook video in which Cllr Pritchard criticised immigration and spoke of his decision to seek election as a Reform candidate. The video has since been disabled for general viewers.

He also posted a message in which he demonised asylum seekers, implying they would attack women.

Cllr Pritchard chairs Bangor City FC as well as the Nantporth stadium the team uses for its home matches.

The source also sent us a link to a BBC story from 2010 headlined £14m cannabis factory men jailed in Gwynedd.

Cannabis factory

The story states: “Three men have been jailed for their part in running a cannabis factory in a rented commercial property, involving drugs worth £14m.

“Twenty Chinese and Vietnamese people have already been convicted and sentenced to jail.

“It brings to the end a major investigation, code-named Operation Jade.

“North Wales Police found what is thought to be the largest cannabis farm in the UK – 11,276 plants in Bangor.

“The haul was found in a converted building supplies store.

“The hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court dealt with a property agent and builders involved in the premises used for cultivating the drugs.

“Nicholas Pritchard from Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, a letting agent, who found properties for drug growing, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

“Twins Keith and Edward Reid, from Anglesey, builders who adapted them, received two-and-a-half years and 18 months respectively.

“They were all convicted of conspiracy to produce cannabis at an earlier trial.

“They were also convicted of money laundering by letting or converting buildings to be used as factories.

“The judge Merfyn Hughes QC told the men: “It is well known that large scale cultivation of cannabis is a huge problem in England and Wales.

“The judge told the men large-scale cultivation of cannabis was a huge problem” ‘Those who do it need assistance from people like you who are prepared to take a risk”’, he said.

“To Nicholas Pritchard he added: ‘You made available to this gang a number of properties including one where the largest crops ever discovered in the UK was found.’

“He told Keith Reid he had the ‘skills to do the conversion work’ and to his brother Edward Reid he said “you helped your brother and you also knew what was going on”.

“Last year the man behind one of the largest cannabis operations in the UK was jailed for nine years.

“Bo Xing He, 31, ran a series of cannabis factories across north Wales producing drugs with an estimated annual street value of almost £14m.

“The factory was described as being of ‘Amazonian proportions’.

“In all 23 people have been convicted of cannabis production offences including 20 Chinese and three Vietnamese people.

“Police said the offences began in September 2007 when a Chinese organised crime gang began to rent a number of industrial and residential premises in north Wales in Conwy, Colwyn Bay, Deganwy, Wrexham, Caernarfon, and Bangor.”

Cllr Pritchard was invited to comment, but did not do so.