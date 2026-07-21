Wrecked boat cleared from Welsh beach more than a month after incident

Amelia Jones

A boat wreck stranded on a Welsh coastline after its owner lost control has been removed more than a month after the incident.

The wreck of the Vanguard II has been removed from its position at the Great Orme by Conwy’s Harbour Team and salvage contractors UIMS from Barmouth.

The 32ft classic vessel ran aground in the early hours of June 1, 2026, after a late-evening mooring attempt went wrong near the mouth of the River Conwy.

The vessel suffered extensive hull damage and severe saltwater flooding after striking the rocks.

Talking about the incident, owner Christopher J Abbott said:”I had just completed a three to four hour passage from Holyhead on Vanguard II, and was first moored up along side my friend’s vessel in Conwy River.

“As I wanted to put Vanguard II on a pontoon, where I knew she’d be safe, as I took her up near Conwy Marina to go along side the pontoon there, I grabbed my centre line, when I went to tie it on the cleat, the rope slipped out of the cleat and my hand, and Vanguard II went adrift.”

Following the grounding, Conwy’s Harbour Master issued a navigational hazard warning. Due to being heavily submerged at high tide and suffering severe damage, the boat was deemed a write-off

The incident resulted in no injuries, but the vessel suffered extensive hull damage and severe saltwater flooding.

Talking about the removal of the wreckage, Conwy Harbour Master Matt Forbes explained: “As there were multiple holes in the vessel’s hull, it was floated using six large air bags and winched off the rocks using the harbour mooring vessel.

“The remote location presented logistical challenges, as all the equipment had to be brought to the site by sea. The operation needed a combination of high tides and calm weather.

“A good forecast on Friday meant the team worked hard through the week to rig the chains necessary to hold the airbags in place in time.

“Despite leaving Conwy at 5am on Friday, the wreck was rigged with only minutes to spare on the rising tide. The divers worked wearing dry suits in 23 degrees to retrieve airbags from the water before attaching them to the chains.

“The wreck was then towed back to a beach in Conwy Harbour for disposal – its final voyage.”

The recovery operation was paid for by the vessel’s insurers.

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