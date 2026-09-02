Wrexham AFC opens new building before planning permission is granted

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A new building opened by Wrexham AFC last week has yet to receive planning permission – with councillors due to decide its fate on Monday.

The club’s application for the development at Colliers Park will go before Wrexham Council’s Planning Committee on September 7, with officers recommending retrospective approval.

The application, which describes the building as a new pavilion, was submitted in August when construction was already nearing completion – prompting criticism from Gresford Community Council.

“The council is disappointed to note that this consultation was not received until the work is almost complete,” it said in its response.

The community council also raised concerns about plans which would reduce parking at the training ground from 89 spaces to 72, warning this could create problems in the surrounding area.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has meanwhile sought further information about sewage and drainage arrangements for the development and their potential impact on the River Dee and Bala Lake Special Area of Conservation.

NRW said: “The applicant (Wrexham AFC) must demonstrate through further supporting evidence, including cost and feasibility information, why connection to the public foul sewer is not reasonably achievable before a private drainage solution can be accepted.

“Additional information is required to demonstrate that the proposed package treatment plant and discharge to the ground would not result in additional phosphorus entering the River Dee and Bala Lake SAC.

“In particular, clarification is sought regarding nutrient loading, the treatment system’s effectiveness, land suitability for discharge and the final discharge destination.”

Planning officers have recommended the pavilion for approval, describing it as a “logical extension” of the existing training complex.

They said: “Being located within the established FAW Colliers Park training complex, the development represents a logical extension of an established sporting facility.

“The development is considered acceptable in principle and has not resulted in any unacceptable impacts on visual amenity, residential amenity, ecology, or the wider environment.

“Notwithstanding this, there are outstanding consultation responses from Natural Resources Wales in respect of foul drainage and potential nutrient impacts on the River Dee and Bala Lake SAC and the Highway Officer in respect of highway and parking matters.”

Members of the Planning Committee will decide whether to grant permission on Monday.

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