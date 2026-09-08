Wrexham AFC slammed after starting another development without planning approval

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Wrexham Football Club has been given a dressing down by councillors as its latest retrospective planning application – for its new Colliers Park sports pavilion – was deferred.

The club submitted plans to build the new facility in Gresford to create a single training base for the first team in August – when the building was almost complete.

This is not the first time that Wrexham AFC have sought permission for development after work had begun and it prompted a stern rebuke for the club’s Chief Strategy Officer Aiden Miller from the chair of Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee, Cllr Mike Morris.

“I do wish that people would get their act in order and not put in retrospective applications just because it suits,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it came down to.

“You wanted to do it in the summer. The football club is doing very well, we all applaud that. But it’s no excuse for not following the procedure properly.”

His ire was echoed by the Mayor of Wrexham – Gresford East and West Cllr Jeremy Kent.

“I have previously raised my concerns about the increasing use of retrospective planning applications by the football club and I think this application needs to be considered in that wider context,” he said.

“I fully recognise the importance of Wrexham AFC and the significant contribution the club makes to the city from the wider area. However, that importance cannot mean that the club is able to bypass the normal planning process.

“This is another retrospective application involving the football club. We have seen elements of the new stand, the academy in Darland and now this application at Colliers Park.

“I think we need to be careful. Retrospective planning must not become the accepted way of doing things. Planning permission should wherever possible be sought and determined before development takes place – otherwise there is a risk that the planning process is undermined leaving the committee with decisions that have already been made.”

Cllr Beryl Bainbridge, who represents Marford and Hoseley, was also unhappy with the club’s approach.

“This planning in retrospect, it’s not good. Just because the football club have given so much to Wrexham doesn’t mean to say that they’ve got every right to just go ahead. It’s all up, it’s done. There was no consultation really with the community council.”

Mr Miller apologised to the committee for bringing yet another retrospective application to the table.

“The club sought to undertake the works during the summer off-season period when activity at the site is significantly reduced, allowing construction activity and associated impacts to be managed effectively and within the site footprint,” he said.

“The club recognises that planning permission would ordinarily be secured before development commences and we sincerely apologise to the committee and local residents.

“Throughout the development of the project, the club has sought to act responsibly by selecting an established sporting location, making use of existing infrastructure and designed the proposal to minimise impacts on neighbouring occupiers and the wider community.”

The new facility will mean Wrexham AFC will no longer have to manage its first team across multiple sites. The pavilion will ensure the club has ample capacity for the squad at Colliers Park – a site it shares with the Football Association of Wales – and is designed to improve player welfare and performance.

Nearby residents did raise concerns about plans to deal with waste water from the site – which will be treated on-site in a sewage treatment facility and discharged into the ground rather than connected to the main sewer.

According to the application this is because to reach the main sewer – which is just 250 metres from the pavilion – would require significant excavation and and access via the adjacent Premier Inn hotel.

It is a concern that Natural Resources Wales are investigating and one which prompted the committee to ultimately choose to defer permission for the pavilion while investigations continue.

Neighbouring resident Andrew Miller told members: “ Our property sits at the bottom of the hill in a blind valley and surrounded by slopes. During winter, high groundwater levels regularly cause flooding to the adjacent pond and field.

“Our key concern is this development should not be permitted to discharge foul water into the ground when a main sewer connection is available and would provide a long-term solution for both current and future use.

“The developer’s fall water calculations appear significantly understated – estimates of 2,689 litres per day exclude sources such as kitchen and laundry facilities from their calculations.

“Even used in the developer’s assumption of 50 users, DEFRA-based calculations indicate the volume could exceed 5,000 litres per day, creating to more than half an Olympic-sized swimming pool of wastewater discharged into the ground each year.

“The main sewer is only 250 metres away and nearby developments are already connected using rising mains. The applicant has not provided evidence, engineering justification or cost information to demonstrate why a mains connection is not viable.

“Natural Resources Wales, in a letter dated September 4, raised concerns regarding the lack of percolation test results and discharge data stating that it will object to the application if the required information is not provided.

“A main sewer connection will remove the risk of flooding and provide a sustainable solution for any future expansion or increase of use of the site. The football club has the means to undertake the necessary connection.”

The committee deferred the application to a later date to allow Natural Resources Wales to determine whether a main sewer connection is feasible.

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