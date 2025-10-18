Wrexham author explores link between disability and mental health in latest book

A Wrexham author and disability champion has launched her latest book delving into the interconnected relationship between disability and mental health.

In ‘SILENCED.’, Samantha Maxwell explores not only the external barriers faced by disabled people, but also the internal struggles that can lead to stress, anxiety and a feeling of isolation.

It’s Samantha’s third book and was launched at a special event at Ty Pawb in Wrexham on Saturday 27th September.

The author’s first book, ‘CP Isn’t Me’, was launched in 2022.

Part autobiographical, part factual, the book shared her own personal experiences of living with mild cerebral palsy, highlighting some of the challenges she has faced.

Study

Her second book, ‘Disabling Ableism’, was published last year and is a general study of disability in the eyes of society.

Wrexham’s Member of the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths, has known Samantha for many years.

She helped arrange for her books to be stocked at the Senedd Shop in Cardiff Bay and also contributed to ‘Disabling Ableism’ and to ‘SILENCED.’.

After attending the event at Ty Pawb, Ms Griffiths said: “Samantha’s latest book is another captivating account that challenges readers to rethink how they view disability.

“There is often more focus on the physical nature of disability but through ‘SILENCED.’, Samantha hopes talking openly about disability and mental health will help break down barriers and create a more inclusive world.

“To publish three books in such as short amount of time is an incredible achievement and I was honoured to be asked to contribute to the latest book.

“It was wonderful to see so many people in attendance at the book launch. Samantha is a true inspiration and I wish her every success.”

‘Emotional’

Samantha Maxwell said: “I wrote SILENCED. because, as a person with a disability, I’ve often felt that the emotional and mental struggles are overlooked.

“People tend to see the physical challenges, but not the daily impact on mental health — the isolation, frustration, and strength it takes to keep going in a world that isn’t always understanding.

“Through SILENCED., I wanted to share that reality and give a voice to those feelings that are so often hidden.

“It’s about showing that disability isn’t just physical — it’s deeply emotional too, and both deserve to be recognised and understood.”

As well as being available to buy online via Amazon, ‘SILENCED.’ can be purchased from a number of places in Wrexham including Waterstones, Wrexham Library, Wrexham University and Bellis Brothers Farm Shop and Garden Centre in Holt.

You can purchase CP Isn’t Me, Disabling Ableism and SILENCED here.