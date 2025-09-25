Wrexham boss given Freedom of the Borough after historic triple promotion

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Wrexham AFC boss Phil Parkinson will join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as a freeman of Wrexham County Borough after a unanimous vote by Wrexham Council.

The honour will be bestowed upon Parkinson after he became the first manager in the history of the English Football League to secure three successive promotions – or back-to-back-to-back as it has become known.

With the Reds boss in attendance, Wrexham councillors backed the awarding of the Freedom of the County Borough, which will be formally presented to Parkinson at a later date.

‘Beating heart’

“We all know that football is the beating heart of Wrexham,” said Wrexham Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard, addressing full council on Wednesday.

“It is in our blood, it’s part of who we are. We’re here to talk about someone who achieved incredible things in the world of football – Mr Phil Parkinson.

“Despite being immensely talented, Phil is a modest and unassuming man who just gets on with the job.

“His impact here in Wrexham has been huge. As a young man Phil had a distinguished playing career at Southampton, Bury and Reading and is considered by Reading fans as one of the greatest ever midfield players to play for them.

“After retiring as a player he began his journey in management and racked up many notable successes, including winning promotion with Colchester United and Bolton Wanderers and steering Bradford City to the League Cup Final in 2013.

“During his time at Bradford he masterminded one of the greatest giant-killings in living memory, helping his League Two side defeat Premiership giants Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“Over the years he built a reputation as a talented manager and his career eventually led him here to Wrexham.

“In his first season he narrowly missed out on leading the team to both promotion and FA Trophy success.

“But the spark had been lit. Over the following three seasons he achieved something that no other manager or club from the top five divisions of English league football has ever achieved – guiding the club to three consecutive promotions – back-to-back-to-back.

“Let that sink in. It’s an unprecedented achievement and guarantees his status as one of Wrexham’s greatest, if not the greatest, manager we have ever seen at the club.

“Over the past four years things have happened that supporters will never forget. They are memories that will live forever, etched in Wrexham’s folklore. Last-minute winners, barnstorming comebacks, jubilance and some heartbreaks along the way.

“The fact that we have these precious memories is down to the player who wore the badge with pride. It’s down to the owners, Rob and Ryan, who put their heart and soul into this club – and it’s down to the manager.

“The man people look at for leadership, who shoulders all the pressure and makes those tough decisions. The man with the toughest of jobs.

“What the club has achieved is fantastic – not just in terms of success on the pitch, but in the knock-on effect for the city as a whole.

“It’s given Wrexham renewed confidence. So I’m delighted to support the proposal to grant the Freedom of Wrexham County Borough to Mr Phil Parkinson in recognition of his achievements at Wrexham AFC.”

Lifelong Wrexham fan and deputy leader Cllr Dave Bithell seconded the proposal.

Gratitude

After the honour was confirmed, Parkinson expressed his gratitude to councillors.

“When me and my family came to Wrexham just over four years ago we were embraced by the club, the city and, most importantly, the local community.

“The documentary TV series has taken the club and the city of Wrexham to a global audience and I think everyone will agree that what has made it so unique and such a success is the special people here that make up that community.

“I’m very proud and honoured to play a part in the rise of the club on the pitch, supported by my family, my coaching team, backroom staff and all the players, past and present.

“We’ve had so many incredible memories in the last four years, it almost gives me goosepimples just being reminded of those special occasions.

“What is now happening with the plans for the further development of the stadium and the surrounding area is thanks to all those in the local community who are working tirelessly to take the city and its people forward – sometimes in difficult circumstances.

“Key of course has been the two great owners, Rob and Ryan, together with Humphrey Ker supporting us every step of the way.

“I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible down at the Racecourse Ground or at one of the many community events we support directly or through the Wrexham Foundation. Thank you.”