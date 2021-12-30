Wrexham hospice raising money by offering Christmas tree collection service

A hospice in Wrexham is offering a Christmas tree collection service to raise funds for the charity.

For a small donation, people can have their trees collected for recycling by Nightingale House Hospice (Tŷ’r Eos) on Saturday 15 January 2022.

Some will be turned into garden mulch, some are chipped and used for animal bedding or garden supplies and others will be donated to local animal farms who look after alpacas and goats.

Postcode areas cover the north-east of Wales and some areas over the border into England, with bookings closing at midnight on Sunday 9 January.

There is no minimum or maximum amount you can give. Every penny raised will go towards patient care at the hospice, they said.

Sam Amis, Hospice Community and Events Fundraiser said that the Christmas tree collection was his “favourite event of the year”.

“Every year I am overwhelmed by the support from the community, local businesses, volunteers, tree sellers and of course supporters who donate to have their tree collected by us,” he said.

“The event not only helps our patients and other local organisation but also is a brilliant initiative to improve the environment for future generations.”

This year, 80 per cent of the money raised will go towards funding patient care and family support services at the hospice with the other 20 per cent donated back to organisations that benefit the community. Ten per cent will go to Just Helping, a national charity which helps the hospice organise the Christmas Tree Collection.

The other ten per cent will be donated to the Rhosnesni Scout Group who have been helping support the hospice to promote the event by delivering leaflets around the Wrexham community.

‘Proud’

The hospice will this year be working alongside various local businesses including Thorncliffe Building Supplies, TG Group and WB Environmental to recycle the trees.

Local businesses including SP Energy, Rivington Haulage, Kimpton Energy Solutions, Read Construction, JT&M Signs, Amberon, Hassle Free Heating, Cable Services, Advance Roofline, Gurkha Gas, Barnett Engineering, Knights Construction, Ian Williams and Forest Traffic Management will be amongst those who will be donating their time and vehicles to collect the trees.

Dan Harper from Thorncliffe said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Christmas Tree Collection once again this year. The event helps to raise the much-needed funds for Nightingale House Hospice and helps support the local community and our environment. We are proud to be involved”

Tony Williams from WB Environmental said: “WB Environmental are proud to be working with Nightingale House Hospice to support the Christmas Tree Collection 2022. We look forward to the event and supporting the local community.”

Pat Dixon of TG Group added: “TG Group is pleased to support the Nightingale House Hospice Christmas Tree Collection 2022. It is the first time the hospice has collected trees from Ellesmere and Oswestry postcodes, and we hope for it to be brilliant success.”

Only real trees and those which have been booked in advance will be collected. No additional trees can be collected on the day. All decorations must be removed.

Postcode collection areas have been extended this year to: CH4 0CH4 9, CH5, CH6 5, CH6 6, CH6 9, CH7, CH8 7, CH8 8, CH8 9, LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL20, SY12 0, SY12 9, SY11 4, SY11 3. To book in your tree visit nightingalehouse.co.uk/tree or call 01978 314292.