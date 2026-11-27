Nation.Cymru staff

Wrexham’s bid to become the first place in Wales to win the UK City of Culture title reaches a crucial stage today as judges visit to assess its plans for 2029.

Wrexham is one of four finalists for the 2029 title, alongside Blackpool, Milton Keynes and Sheffield. The visit is the latest stage in the city’s second bid for the award, after it reached the final shortlist for the 2025 title, which went to Bradford.

Members of the expert advisory panel and officials from the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport will tour the county borough. They are due to meet people from local arts, heritage, business and sports groups, as well as community representatives, and see performances as part of the visit.

The winning bid will receive an initial £10m from the UK Government to help fund its cultural programme. Wrexham’s bid team estimates that winning could generate more than £200m in economic benefits for the county, including through tourism and further investment.

The bid is led by the independent Wrexham Community & Culture Trust in partnership with Wrexham Council. Its theme is play, drawing on the work of adventure playgrounds in Plas Madoc and Caia Park. Organisers want to use those projects as a starting point for a programme that gives residents more opportunities to take part in arts and culture.

Amanda Evans, the bid director, said the “whistlestop tour” would give judges a chance to see how local people shape cultural life across the county.

Wrexham hosted the National Eisteddfod in 2025. Its bid also draws on existing events and venues such as the FOCUS Wales music festival and Tŷ Pawb, as well as heritage projects including Stori Brymbo and the development of the Football Museum of Wales and Wrexham Museum.

Actors Rhys Ifans, Ruth Jones and Matthew Rhys have backed the campaign, along with Wrexham AFC. The football club’s takeover by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds and the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham have brought the city to a wider international audience.

Regeneration

Cllr Hugh Jones, Wrexham Council’s lead member for the bid, said thousands of residents, artists, businesses and community groups had contributed ideas. He said the council wanted the bid to widen access to arts and culture as well as support regeneration.

Shaun Harvey, acting chief executive of Wrexham AFC, said: “The UK City of Culture bid is an opportunity to build on that momentum, celebrate what makes Wrexham different and create a lasting legacy for the people who live here.”

Wrexham’s bid team is expected to present to the panel again in mid-January, with the winner due to be announced in early 2027. If Wrexham is selected, the trust and its partners will begin working with local communities on the programme for 2029.