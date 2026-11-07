Wrexham man jailed for eight years for sexual assault and violent attacks on woman

Nation.Cymru staff

A Wrexham man who sexually assaulted a woman and subjected her to violent attacks has been jailed for eight years.

James Doyle, 33, of Coronation Drive, Chirk, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, November 5.

He admitted sexual assault by penetration, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation during a trial at the court in September.

Police said Doyle was reported after an attack that left the woman with a broken nose and bleeding within her skull.

In an earlier attack, he threw her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her in the head and face before putting his hands around her throat, causing her to lose consciousness.

Doyle’s eight-year prison sentence included five years and eight months for the sexual assault. He must register as a sex offender indefinitely and was given a lifetime restraining order to protect the woman.

Investigating officer DC Alison Lee praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and thanked witnesses who supported the investigation.

She said: “Doyle inflicted brutal violence on the victim, leaving her with physical injuries that could have caused significant and lasting harm.

“I hope this outcome today provides some measure of reassurance and closure, as she continues her recovery.”