Wrexham man jailed for indecently assaulting two teenage girls

A Wrexham man who indecently assaulted two teenage girls has been jailed for more than eight years.

David Peers, 71, of Llay New Road, Llay, admitted nine offences of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency with a child.

The historic sex offences happened in the 1980s.

The victims, who cannot be named as a result of lifelong anonymity were teenagers when they met Peers.

He would engage in sexual activities with the girls in their school uniforms and take intimate images of them.

Peers was jailed at Mold Crown Court for a total of eight years and four months.

He was also made to register as a sex offender for life, and an indefinite restraining order was put in place to protect both victims.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lisa Reid said: “I commend both victim in this case for their courage in reporting Peers to police and in providing detailed accounts of the abuse they suffered, which has been vital in securing this conviction.

“Both victims continue to suffer the impact of his offending in their adult lives.

“I hope this case will encourage others who have been subject to sexual abuse to come forward, and be reassured their evidence will be heard, whilst serving as a reminder to any offenders of these despicable crimes that they will face the consequences of their actions – no matter how and when sexual abuse occurred.”