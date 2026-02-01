Wrexham man jailed for sexually abusing child he met through online video game

A 28-year-old man from Wrexham has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a child he met on an online video game.

Nico Williams, of Vicarage Hill, Rhostyllen, Wrexham, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court having previously admitting five charges.

These included three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, meeting a child after grooming and making indecent images.

He was jailed for nine years and will serve two-thirds of the jail term in custody, and the remainder on licence.

Williams was also handed a lifetime restraining order to protect the victim, an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements as a sex offender for life.

Williams was reported to police in November last year after a friend discovered he was in a sexual relationship with a child.

The friend, who had access to Williams’ Google Drive, had come across indecent images and videos of a child and reported it to police.

The victim was identified as a 13-year-old from the South Yorkshire area, who he had met through playing a children’s video game.

Williams travelled to meet the victim on a number of occasions, where he engaged in sexual activity with her.

He was subsequently arrested and charged and remanded into custody until he was sentenced.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Hughes said: “This is another case that highlights just how important it is for children and their parents to know exactly who they are speaking to online.

“Nico Williams is a sexual predator, who groomed his victim and I have no doubt posed a significant risk to other children.

“At the centre of this case is a young girl, and I commend her for the dignity and determination she has shown in bringing Williams to justice.

“We will leave no stone unturned when investigating those who seek to do harm to vulnerable members of our society.”