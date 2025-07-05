Wrexham National Eisteddfod offers free entry to lower income families

Thousands of locals on lower incomes will be able to visit this year’s National Eisteddfod free of charge, thanks to a grant of £200,000 from the Welsh Government.

The scheme includes free entry for the family and food vouchers for the children, and aims to ensure that local people who may not have considered visiting the Eisteddfod otherwise, to be able to spend a day at the festival, held on the outskirts of Wrecsam from 2-9 August this year.

‘Proud’

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Welsh language, Mark Drakeford, said, “I’m proud that we’re giving support to ensure that more families can enjoy the Eisteddfod.

“The Eisteddfod is a very important part of our cultural calendar and gives people the opportunity to see, hear and speak Welsh whatever their background. The Welsh language belongs to us all and this grant is to enable more families to attend the festival.”

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses added, “We’re very grateful to the Welsh Government for their support to ensure that local people can visit this year’s Eisteddfod, to experience our language and culture on their doorstep.

“This offer includes a free ticket to the Maes as well as food vouchers for children, and we think it’s vitally important that we can offer more than just a free ticket to make sure that our festival is accessible to everyone who wants to join us in Is-y-Coed within the month.”

This year’s scheme is administered by Wrecsam County Borough Council on behalf of the Eisteddfod, and the council are currently contacting everyone who’s eligible to apply for free Maes tickets.

‘Celebrate’

Cllr Hugh Jones, Lead Member for Strategic Planning, Public Protection and Cymraeg Champion at Cyngor Wrecsam, said: “As we look forward to welcoming visitors to Eisteddfod Wrecsam, it’s vital to ensure that as many of our residents as possible can experience and celebrate our culture and language.

“Thanks to generous funding from the Welsh Government, we’re delighted to be working with festival organisers to provide this opportunity to families who might not otherwise have the means to visit. I encourage everyone who’s eligible for tickets to apply and make the most of the Eisteddfod’s visit.”

Wrecsam National Eisteddfod is held from 2-9 August. For more information click here.

