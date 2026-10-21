Wrexham reaches final four in City of Culture bid

Nation.Cymru staff

Wrexham could become the first Welsh city to win the UK City of Culture title after reaching the final shortlist for 2029.

Rhys Ifans, Matthew Rhys and Carol Vorderman are among those backing the bid, which faces competition from Blackpool, Milton Keynes and Sheffield.

Each finalist will receive at least £125,000 to develop its proposals, with £10 million awarded to the winner. Wrexham’s bid team estimates that securing the title could generate an economic impact of more than £200 million through investment, jobs and increased visitor numbers.

Ifans said: “I’m supporting the Wrecsam2029 bid, because it’s Wrexham’s time and it’s Wales’s time.

“We’ve got the musicians, the artists, the actors, the directors, the filmmakers, and if Wrexham gets to put on the year that it’s promising it’ll really put Wales, as well as Wrexham, on the map as one of the great centres for creativity and arts.”

More than 150 ambassadors support the bid, including Mark Lewis Jones, Stifyn Parri, Siân Lloyd and Colin Jackson.

Thousands of residents have helped shape the proposals, from schoolchildren to community groups and businesses. The programme draws on Wrexham’s adventure playgrounds and playwork traditions, with plans to support independent venues, develop creative careers and involve communities across the county.

Wrexham band Neck Deep said investment could help musicians build careers without having to leave the area.

“Wrexham has an incredible grassroots music scene, and it’s played a huge part in our development as a band,” they said.

“Becoming UK City of Culture would bring new attention and investment to Wrexham. That could make a real difference to the independent venues, studios and creative spaces that local artists rely on, and help bands stay here and keep making music.”

Welsh Culture and Sport Minister Heledd Fychan said winning would provide “a major platform for the Welsh language, and the culture and creativity of the whole country”.

Cllr Hugh Jones, the council’s lead member for the bid, said Wrexham still faced “significant challenges and inequalities”. He said additional investment would support work already underway, particularly for children, young people and grassroots cultural organisations.

Advisory panel

The four finalists were selected from nine contenders following recommendations from an advisory panel chaired by Brookside and Hollyoaks creator Sir Phil Redmond.

The title is awarded every four years and is currently held by Bradford. Inverness-Highland, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swindon did not make the shortlist.

The panel will visit Wrexham before the bid team makes its final presentation. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport says the winner will be announced in early 2027.

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