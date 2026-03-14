Wrexham stars in reverse gear in £20k charity trailer challenge

Wrexham AFC stars swapped football boots for tow hitches as they tackled a madcap trailer reversing challenge for charity.

The Dragons teamed up with longtime sponsors Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT) for a double header, combining an 80-metre reversing time trial with a tipper trailer target shoot-out.

The players steered one of the company’s new Tow Max trailers through a hay-bale chicane which midfielder George Dobson demolished on his way to a wooden spoon performance.

But the hay mayhem resulted in a cash prize for three Wrexham charities with a £20,000 donation from IWT being split between Nightingale House, the Miner’s Project and the Wrexham AFC Foundation.

With the players totally out of their comfort zone, they were coached in the art of trailer reversing by IWT Show Manager Alex Lenden.

“The standard of the reversing was very variable, shall we say,” said Alex. The times varied from under two minutes to over five and a half minutes.

“Some seemed to get it straight away and others didn’t get it at all, but it was a good laugh with them all.

“They’re a really good bunch of lads and they really got into the spirit of things. It was really good to work with them.”

Defender Dan Scarr shocked everyone by storming the course in 1 minute 52 seconds to take the top spot.

A delighted Dan said: “I’m really proud of myself. It was actually really hard. I just listened to what Alex was saying and that made it a little bit easier.

“I just didn’t have a meltdown like the rest of them. I was cool, calm and collected while the others were laughing and giggling and couldn’t find the gears.

“I didn’t do so well with the football challenge. I only got one point but I didn’t come last, so I’ll take it.”

Victory

It proved a day of mixed fortunes for midfielder Harry Ashfield who clinched victory in the shooting but slipped to second to bottom in the trailer reversing contest.

Meanwhile, Ryan Longman finished last in the football but redeemed himself with an impressive third place in the trailer reversing.

He said: “I was really confident because I got a bit of gauge off Ollie and Barnie going first and second. I put in a really good time. I think I’m up there.”

Winger Ryan Barnett also had a ball and said: “It was interesting with the lads in the back shouting at me. They made it ten times harder, but it was really enjoyable and I learned something new because I’d never reversed a trailer before.

“I watched Ollie Rathbone do it first and learned what not to do!”

For IWT the charity fund-raiser was a way of celebrating almost ten years backing Wrexham, which started ahead of the 2016-17 season when it was still languishing in non-league football.

The company has remained hitched to the club throughout the dark days of Covid and the rise of its fortunes under the star-spangled ownership of Hollywood A-listers Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds.

‘Through thick and thin’

IWT spokesperson Jac Williams said: “Driven by the determination of our owner Carole Williams, we have stuck by Wrexham through thick and thin.

“During Covid, when matches weren’t being played we stood shoulder to shoulder with the club, and kept our partnership really strong.

“What has happened since has been an incredible journey that can only be described as a Hollywood dream, especially for our workforce, many of whom are diehard Wrexham fans.

“We’ve enjoyed all our sponsorship roles with Wrexham, from front of shirt to back of shorts and we’re now the Player of the Match sponsor and the Official Trailer Partner of Wrexham AFC.

“We’re proud and honoured to have the players here today because our partnership with Wrexham is incredibly important to us.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Jamie Lewis, the club’s Head of Partnership Management.

He said: “As well as raising a lot of money for three very good causes, the players have had a lot of fun.

“It’s important for the club that, while we are now a global brand, we remember the likes of Ifor Williams Trailers who supported us when we needed it most. It is great to have the opportunity now to repay that loyalty.”