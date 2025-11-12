Wylfa plans fuel calls for third Menai crossing

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Plaid Cymru’s leader has called for “immediate action” on a third Menai crossing as the UK Government prepares to confirm Wylfa as the site for a new nuclear power station.

Warning of previous false dawns on Anglesey, Rhun ap Iorwerth said infrastructure and a local voice in steering the project must be immediate priorities.

He raised reports Wylfa will be confirmed as the site of a new nuclear power station by the UK Government tomorrow (November 13) following a £2.5bn deal with Rolls Royce.

UK ministers are set to give the go-ahead for a small modular reactor or SMR, which could see 900 jobs created and thousands more during construction.

The Ynys Môn Senedd member said: “If this statement is made tomorrow, as we’re expecting, there are a number of things that we need to raise immediately.

“One is to ensure that we have a voice in steering this development.”

‘Immediate action’

Mr ap Iorwerth reiterated calls for a third Menai crossing which was cancelled in 2023 partly, due to the previous Wylfa Newydd plans being paused.

He told Senedd members: “Now, if this is back on the table, we need immediate action on strengthening the road infrastructure, including the Menai crossings, railways to reach the Wylfa site and the port of Holyhead.”

During today’s (November 12) topical questions in the Senedd, the Plaid Cymru leader called for assurances the project will progress following “retrograde steps” over the years.

Rebecca Evans, Wales’ economy secretary, stressed that nuclear power is not devolved to Wales and remains a matter for the UK Government.

She told the Senedd: “Whilst the Welsh Government has long been a strong champion of new nuclear at Wylfa, it would be inappropriate to comment on speculation.”

But she said: “A positive outcome would be huge news for Wales and we would absolutely be working to maximise the opportunities in terms of skills but also the supply chain.”

‘Fantastic’

She reiterated: “Tempting as it is to enter into the speculation… I won’t do that but I will say the Welsh Government has been pressing strongly for a positive result for Wylfa.”

The Conservatives’ Janet Finch-Saunders said: “At a time when unemployment is increasing, 900 full-time jobs and several thousand more during construction would be fantastic for Ynys Môn and, indeed, Wales.”

She hailed the previous Tory UK Government for buying the site from Hitachi after the Japanese conglomerate withdrew plans for Wylfa Newydd.

Labour backbencher Alun Davies said: “Powers on this matter do rest with Westminster but it will only be delivered as a project with the proactive and active support of this government.

“That means that this government needs to be prepared for an announcement from London … and move with agility… to maximise the benefit of this investment.”

Ms Evans told the Senedd she has met her Labour colleague Ed Miliband – the UK energy secretary – to make the case for Wylfa “which is already well placed”. She emphasised the importance of retaining as much of the value in Wales as possible.