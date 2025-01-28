Wynne Evans taking time out from radio show and Strictly Live tour

Wynne Evans has said he will be taking some time out of his radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as “other public commitments” to “prioritise my wellbeing”.

The Welsh opera singer, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, was due to take to the stage on Tuesday evening as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour stop in Liverpool.

He said in a statement: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

‘Inappropriate and unacceptable’ remark

Over the weekend he apologised for an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark made during the tour launch on January 16.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the event.

The PA news agency understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans has been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional dancer Katya Jones last year.

