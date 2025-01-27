Wynne Evans to take time off from hosting BBC Radio Wales show

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans will be taking time off from presenting his BBC Radio Wales show.

The move comes after he apologised for an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark made during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour launch earlier this month.

Evans typically hosts a weekday morning music and chat radio on the station, but broadcaster Robin Morgan sat in for him on Monday during the 9am to midday slot.

Morgan will continue to present in Evans’ place during his absence, PA understands.

Touring.

The 53-year-old Welsh opera singer, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, has been touring with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Katya Jones last year.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the tour launch event on January 16.

PA understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

In a statement, Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans missed dancing on the tour in Glasgow on Saturday due to an ankle injury, but he did sing.

In a series of videos shared to Jones’ Instagram story on Sunday, the opera singer and radio presenter could be seen back on stage dancing.

The tour next stops at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the First Direct Arena Leeds on Thursday and Friday.

‘Joke’

Evans and his professional partner Jones previously had to apologise for a “joke” that saw her move Evans’ hand from her waist during the BBC show last year.

In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner, which they called “a running joke”.

Chaperones have been put in place during Strictly rehearsals after a review was launched by the BBC last year following contestants complaining about conduct in training.

Aside from his presenting duties, Evans has performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef.

