X down as thousands report issues with social media platform

24 May 2025 1 minute read
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage on Saturday as users reported issues with the site.

According to service monitoring site Downdetector, thousands of users in the UK experienced problems accessing the app and website.

The site, which tracks user experiences and outages across different websites, showed that the issue began shortly after 1pm.

By 1.57pm, the site had received 11,787 reports of user issues.

X experienced an outage on Thursday which left people unable to use it for several hours.

Tesla and Starlink owner Elon Musk bought the platform in 2022 for 44 billion dollars (£38 billion).

PA Media has contacted X for a statement.

Hal
Hal
3 hours ago

X meaning ex- meaning former, hopefully soon.

Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
1 hour ago

X down. Just like his Tesla shares.

