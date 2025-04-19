Yellow lines coming to town enduring ‘wild west’ parking

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

What is happening with plans to address a parking problem compared to the American wild west?

Concerns that people were openly flouting town centre parking restrictions, and exploiting a lack of enforcement, were aired in January with drivers described as parking “when and where they want”.

Though there is no right to park in the centre of Chepstow along High Street, Bank Street and the lower part of Welsh Street, traditionally yellow lines haven’t been laid down to preserve the historic character of the town.

Instead yellow signs warn drivers parking is prohibited.

Double yellow lines

But in September last year Chepstow Town Council unanimously agreed to support a proposal from Monmouthshire County Council to break with tradition and paint double yellow lines on the town centre streets.

When the county council put the idea forward its officer Georgina Edwards said, in a letter to town councillors, it was feared “motorists aren’t noticing these signs and are continuing to park for extended periods of time”. It was also acknowledged the short-staffed team of parking wardens are unable to devote time for regular patrols.

Ms Edwards wrote: “We are aware that the majority of residents and councillors don’t like the idea of double yellow lines because they interfere with the aesthetics of the town, however this problem is increasing.”

Concerns were further raised in January when it was revealed just seven parking tickets were issued on the High Street in all of 2024, which the council’s cabinet member responsible, Paul Griffiths, pointed out was a rate of just one every two months.

Frustration

The Labour councillor for Chepstow Castle and Larkfield said at the time: “It is a major issue of frustration among Chepstow residents who tell me they feel they are living in the sort of lawless conditions you would have found in the American wild west.

“Motorists appear to be parking where they want, how they want without apparent restriction.”

Conservative councillor for Chepstow Mount Pleasant, Paul Pavia, said illegal parking adds to congestion that can blight the town and he was also worried at unathorised parking in nearby disabled spaces.

Monmouthshire County Council has said it hopes to be able to put the double yellow lines down this year, though it doesn’t have a specific date.

A spokesman said: “Feedback from motorists indicate that not everyone understands the concept of the restricted zone due to the absence of carriageway markings.

“We have received requests from various stakeholders for us to introduce appropriate carriageway markings (double yellow lines) through the restricted zone.

“We hope to have this implemented this year.”

