Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Wales with possible flooding and disruption

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office as flooding and disruption are possible in parts of Wales.

More than half a month’s worth of rain could hit some areas during the warning period, as 40-50mm of rain could fall in one to two hours, the Met Office said.

The warning comes into force at 12pm on Monday and lasts until 10pm and covers most of Wales, as well as the West Midlands, and many southern counties.

On Sunday afternoon showers started to develop in Wales, before the further thunderstorms which could have more of a severe impact develop on Monday, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

Much of the rest of the country has seen a hot and sunny weekend.

Ms Mitchell said: “It’s another hot and humid day across the southern areas and that’s going to trigger thundery showers.

“On Monday between 20mm and 30mm of rain could fall in an hour and between 40mm and 50mm in the space of one to two hours.

“There’s the possibility of flooding and disruption, that’s just going to depend on those heavy showers lingering.”

Hail and localised power cuts are also a possibility within the warning area, she said.

The average rainfall in May is 70mm, so some areas could see more than half the month’s worth of rain, the forecaster added.

Across the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland could see some potentially heavy rain on Sunday night and the north west of England and southern Scotland could see scattered showers on Monday afternoon, but the same level of impact as the warning zone is not expected.

From Tuesday onwards, the weather is forecast to turn more settled, with highs of low to mid 20s, which could mean Northern Ireland and Scotland see their hottest days of the year so far, Ms Mitchell said.

