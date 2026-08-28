Yellow warning as thunderstorms could cause travel disruption and flooding

Jordan Reynolds, Press Association

A new yellow warning covering most of Wales has been issued by the Met Office for heavy showers and thunderstorms which could cause travel disruption and flooding.

Much of England and Wales is covered by the warning, which will be in force from midday until 9pm on Friday, and means flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, trains could be delayed and car journeys could take longer, the forecaster said.

The thunderstorm warning covers most of Wales, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, South West England, North West England, North East England, London, South East England, East of England and the East Midlands.

Twelve areas are covered by Environment Agency flood alerts, meaning floods are possible.

The Met Office says the warning means flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures; there could possibly be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes; a short-term loss of power and other services is possible; trains could be delayed; and there is a chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail.

There has been continued hot weather across the UK, which coincided with extremely dry conditions.

Drought

While heavy downpours and possible gales are forecast over the bank holiday weekend, but Wales remains in drought and experts say drought conditions will continue to worsen until there is sustained rainfall across the country

Wet and windy weather will sweep in for the final days of meteorological summer and most of the UK is set to be hit by some much-needed rain.

Ahead of the weekend, many skygazers were likely to be frustrated in their attempts to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse “blood moon” with cloudy skies expected for much of the UK.

The partial lunar eclipse of the August full moon, sometimes known as the sturgeon moon, will be visible from around 3.30am, and reach its peak at 5.12am and areas such as Devon and Dorset were expected to have the best views.

Meanwhile, more than 20 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were in place for England on Friday morning with more heavy rain on the way.

Annie Shuttleworth, Met Office meteorologist, said: “For most areas of the UK, there is at least a chance of a heavy downpour through Friday.

“Some of these bring the continued risk of thunderstorms.”

Saturday also looks wet and forecasters think only the very far north east of Scotland will entirely dodge the rainfall.

Festivalgoers heading to Reading and Leeds, Creamfields and other live music events have also been warned of unseasonably strong winds.

Gusts of up to 35mph are possible on the south coast on Saturday amid an ongoing risk of thunderstorms in parts of England and Wales.

The worst of the wet weather will hit the North West, Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland on Sunday.

“There is a chance we could see some quite windy weather through the bank holiday Monday, predominantly for more northern areas,” said Ms Shuttleworth.

“But I think it will likely be a relatively breezy day for the UK as a whole so that may affect plans if you are outside this weekend at a festival or in a tent. That is something to keep in mind.”

There is a chance of coastal gales in parts of Scotland on Monday, the forecaster added.

The change in conditions has come as a relief to many after an exceptionally dry, hot summer in which five heatwaves hit the UK and Wales experienced a summer of prolonged and numerous wildfires – many of which were deliberately lit.

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