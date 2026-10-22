Yellow warning for wind across Wales

By Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain across parts of the UK, with two named storms due to bring disruption.

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, is expected to affect south-west England on Friday – with an amber warning for wind issued in Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 1am.

Forecasters have warned of very strong north-westerly winds, with gusts of 60-70mph developing widely and some gusts of up to 80mph for exposed headlands.

These will be combined with spells of heavy rain, though winds will gradually ease over Friday.

Over the weekend, Storm Boelo will affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England with what the Met Office described as “impactful winds”.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, Orkney and the far north of England from 6pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

There will be “widespread gusts” of 55-65mph widely, with these reaching up to 70-80mph in more exposed coastal locations, the Met Office added.

A separate yellow warning, covering Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday, is due to predicted winds of 50-60mph, with up to 65-75mph in exposed regions.

Storm Boelo is a separate low pressure system to Storm Austen, which is due to clear into the North Sea by Friday morning.

Chris Bulmer, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Storm Boelo will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England over the weekend, impacting the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen.

“Gusts of 70-80mph in exposed coastal areas and high ground are possible, with 50-60mph gusts more widely.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, making for an impactful weekend of weather.

“Severe weather warnings and forecast detail will continue to develop, so people should keep up to date with the forecast over the next few days.”

The start time for the amber severe weather warning has been brought forward to begin at 1am on Friday, with the wider yellow warning area expanded to cover western Wales and lasting until 5pm that day.

Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for wind across a large area of England and Wales, running from 10am to 9pm on Friday – with gusts predicted to reach up to 45-55mph.

Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “This is the first stormy weather in the south of the UK this season and we expect some disruption as it moves through.

“With trees in leaf, it is likely fallen branches and trees could obstruct roads and railways so take extra care on the Friday morning commute.”

People are warned to stay away from cliff edges and from stormy seas.

They are also urged to check for loose items outside homes – such as plant pots, garden furniture, trampolines and bins – and to plan for them to be secured in high winds.

Ahead of the storms, the weather was expected to be dry and bright across the UK on Thursday.

Heavy rain is due to come on Friday, as Storm Austen tracks eastwards throughout the day.

It will be heaviest in southern and eastern Scotland, where a yellow weather warning has been issued from 6am to midnight on Friday.

Accumulations of 20-40mm are expected within the warning area throughout this time, with 60-80mm possible in some locations, the Met Office said.

This could bring flooding and travel disruption in a few places.

“After Storm Austen clears east there will be a brief ridge of higher pressure overnight on Friday into Saturday before Storm Boelo arrives,” a Met Office spokeswoman said.

“Rain will again spill across the UK through Saturday bringing a wet day for most across the UK.

“By Sunday, while Boelo will still bring strong winds and heavy rain further north, much of England and Wales will see a brighter, largely dry, although blustery day.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.