Yellow weather warning issued for south Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering south Wales and the whole of southern and central England.

The forecaster issued the warning from 9pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday, with areas of heavy and thundery rain expected across the region.

It added that some areas could see up to 100mm of rain and there was a chance of flooding and power cuts.

The new warning comes after heavy rain lashed Wales and southern England on Thursday and Friday.

Flood warning

National Resources Wales has lifted a flood warning in place in Ilston, Gower on Saturday morning along with two flood alerts also issued in the region.

There are no further alerts in place currently

The Environment Agency still had two flood alerts issued in south-west England, including in populated areas around the Lower Avon river.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Reminiscent of this time last week, the forecast for later this weekend comes with larger uncertainties than average.

“This is due to a more complex than usual meteorological pattern involving multiple corridors of heavy, locally thundery rain revolving around a slow-moving area of low pressure.

“We are keeping warnings under review, and will look to issue them over the weekend as confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings.”

An initial band of cloud and patchy rain will scatter across England and Wales on Saturday before a further band of heavy and thundery rain arrives in the far south later in the day, the Met Office said.

Lengthy sunny and dry spells are still expected further north in a continuation of recent days, but conditions will be turning cloudier and more mild.

The showers will continue to move northwards into Sunday when spells of heavy rain will affect many central and southern areas.

Cooler, fresher temperatures are widely expected across the country into next week with a generally unsettled outlook, the forecaster added.

