Yellow weather warnings due as rain and wind threaten travel disruption

Weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds are due to come into force across Wales later on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds from Dorset to Cornwall and up to north Wales, in place from 10pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.

It said transport networks could face disruption, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal roads and seafronts affected by spray and large waves.

Power outages are also possible.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for a slightly larger area from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday, with the potential for flooding of homes and businesses, and warnings that some communities could be cut off.

The Met Office said: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

Natural Resources Wales has issued 11 flood alerts concentrated along the Pembrokeshire coast and in Powys. A flood warning, meaning flooding is expected and preparations should be made, has been issued for the River Ritec in Tenby.

For more information, visit Natural Resources Wales ‘Flood warnings and alerts’ page here.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the area of low pressure as it passes close to western Scotland later on Tuesday, many parts of the UK are likely to see spells of rain which, given saturated ground, could lead to flooding and delays to road and rail travel.

“In addition, strong winds are expected, particularly in northern and western areas. We are closely monitoring developments and may issue updates to the warnings as the situation evolves.”

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled, with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.