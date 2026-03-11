YesCymru describes leaked Starmer memo as ‘deeply worrying’

Amelia Jones

A Welsh independence campaign group has responded to Sir Keir Starmer’s leaked memo that says ministers can go against the wishes of the devolved government in Wales.

The memo which was sent out in December, was obtained by Plaid Cymru and presented at the First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd this week. The memo shows Starmer telling his colleagues to resist opposition from devolved governments.

In response, the Welsh independence campaign group YesCymru said the memo raised serious concerns. Chair Phyl Griffiths shared: “This leaked memo from Keir Starmer to Cabinet ministers is deeply worrying for democracy in Wales.

“The people of Wales voted for devolution in a democratic referendum. The Senedd represents the democratic will of the Welsh people and enshrines Wales’ right to make decisions in areas entrusted to its own national institutions.

“The Senedd was not given to Wales as a gift from Westminster, and any attempt to erode or sideline the Senedd or the Welsh Government would be an abuse of power.

“But that is exactly what this memo appears to suggest Keir Starmer is doing.”

Griffiths referred to the memo, which reads: “(Ministers should not) cede our responsibilities, or channel our relationships solely through the devolved governments”.

Starmer also said ministers should act directly in Wales, “including through direct spending, even when devolved governments may oppose this.”

Griffiths said: “Those are extraordinary words. They suggest that Westminster is prepared to bypass Wales’s elected institutions and impose its own priorities, even in areas where the people of Wales voted to have decisions made here in Wales.”

He also noted that the timing makes this even more concerning. As the memo says that “The importance of… elections in Scotland and Wales cannot be underestimated” while calling for greater UK Government activity and visibility in the devolved nations.

Griffiths responded: “People in Wales are entitled to ask why Westminster is discussing how to expand its role here ahead of a Welsh election, while also making clear that it is prepared to act directly when the Welsh Government disagrees.

“This gets to the heart of the problem with devolution. It leaves Wales vulnerable to interference from Westminster whenever it suits the government of the day. Powers that are supposed to belong to the people of Wales can still be ignored or worked around from London.

“Wales should not have to rely on the goodwill of Westminster governments in order to exercise control over matters that affect our communities, our economy, and our future. Wales and the Senedd should not be vulnerable to the changing political priorities of another parliament.

“That is not real self-government.

“This is why the case for independence is so powerful, obvious and undeniable. The only way to guarantee that decisions about Wales are made in Wales, by the Welsh people, is for Wales to have the powers of an independent nation.”