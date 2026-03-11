YesCymru describes leaked Starmer memo as ‘deeply worrying’
Amelia Jones
A Welsh independence campaign group has responded to Sir Keir Starmer’s leaked memo that says ministers can go against the wishes of the devolved government in Wales.
The memo which was sent out in December, was obtained by Plaid Cymru and presented at the First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd this week. The memo shows Starmer telling his colleagues to resist opposition from devolved governments.
In response, the Welsh independence campaign group YesCymru said the memo raised serious concerns. Chair Phyl Griffiths shared: “This leaked memo from Keir Starmer to Cabinet ministers is deeply worrying for democracy in Wales.
“The people of Wales voted for devolution in a democratic referendum. The Senedd represents the democratic will of the Welsh people and enshrines Wales’ right to make decisions in areas entrusted to its own national institutions.
“The Senedd was not given to Wales as a gift from Westminster, and any attempt to erode or sideline the Senedd or the Welsh Government would be an abuse of power.
“But that is exactly what this memo appears to suggest Keir Starmer is doing.”
Griffiths referred to the memo, which reads: “(Ministers should not) cede our responsibilities, or channel our relationships solely through the devolved governments”.
Starmer also said ministers should act directly in Wales, “including through direct spending, even when devolved governments may oppose this.”
Griffiths said: “Those are extraordinary words. They suggest that Westminster is prepared to bypass Wales’s elected institutions and impose its own priorities, even in areas where the people of Wales voted to have decisions made here in Wales.”
He also noted that the timing makes this even more concerning. As the memo says that “The importance of… elections in Scotland and Wales cannot be underestimated” while calling for greater UK Government activity and visibility in the devolved nations.
Griffiths responded: “People in Wales are entitled to ask why Westminster is discussing how to expand its role here ahead of a Welsh election, while also making clear that it is prepared to act directly when the Welsh Government disagrees.
“This gets to the heart of the problem with devolution. It leaves Wales vulnerable to interference from Westminster whenever it suits the government of the day. Powers that are supposed to belong to the people of Wales can still be ignored or worked around from London.
“Wales should not have to rely on the goodwill of Westminster governments in order to exercise control over matters that affect our communities, our economy, and our future. Wales and the Senedd should not be vulnerable to the changing political priorities of another parliament.
“That is not real self-government.
“This is why the case for independence is so powerful, obvious and undeniable. The only way to guarantee that decisions about Wales are made in Wales, by the Welsh people, is for Wales to have the powers of an independent nation.”
Clark should carry a public health warning for all devolved nations…
Vote Plaid or Green and give this nasty little government and the Tories the heave-ho in Cymru…
There is too much natural wealth in Cymru for Westminster to give-up, the extractors of all forms of energy are a constant threat…
The headline in the Cambrian News suggests that Bute consider themselves to be above the law…
Is this Drakeford and Gething’s doing…?
I’n really getting sick to death of the arrogant English imperialists. It really is now time to do something about them and for Plaid to no longer have any excuses for kicking the can down the street. They need to get the mandate from the people to cut the English cancer out of our system for good.
No fan of English Labour or the British State, but is this referring to devolved matters or those over which the UK Government has power? If the latter, then this is a non-story. Nothing to see here. If the former, then there will be a legal framework within which the UK government (and the Welsh Government) are required to operate, and I fail to see how they would be allowed to do that. That said I can envisage that a UK Reform govt would surely strive for incessant meddling and riding roughshod over existing agreements. Welsh Labour, unfortunately, despite their… Read more »
It really is time for the populations of both Wales and Scotland to wake up and realise that we exist for the “union” to plunder and pillage. The way that both countries are treated is absolutely criminal.
One can argue for or against any political party as much as they want, but Unionists exist to steal.
WASTMINSTER are WASTMONTERS they are control freaks Liebour or Tory no difference the DISUNITED KINGDOM has never ever been a Union of 4 equals but all England time to get the hell out of the union