YesCymru holds first-ever talks with Welsh Government minister

Martin Shipton

The pro-Welsh independence campaign group YesCymru has held its first-ever meeting with a Welsh Government minister, ahead of announcing a new “Timetable for Independence” at the National Eisteddfod this weekend.

YesCymru Chair Rob Hughes met Dafydd Trystan Davies, Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, and officials from the Welsh Government on Thursday July 30.

The historic meeting provided an opportunity to discuss YesCymru’s aims, the constitutional future of Wales and the organisation’s role in building public support for independence.

Following the meeting, Rob Hughes said: “We are grateful to the Minister for the opportunity to discuss our aims for an independent Wales and how YesCymru can help lead a national conversation about our country’s future.

“YesCymru’s goal is to secure and win a referendum on Welsh independence. Achieving that will require us to take the people of Wales with us and make a clear and persuasive case that independence is in our national interest.

“As would be expected, we share some aspirations with the current Welsh Government, and the discussion was positive. However, there are also differences, and YesCymru must remain a strong and effective independent voice, keeping independence at the top of the political agenda. We owe that to the people of Wales and to future generations.”

The meeting comes as YesCymru prepares to make a significant policy announcement at the National Eisteddfod in Pembrokeshire on Sunday.

The pro-independence organisation, which has seen substantial growth in membership since the Senedd election in May, has long maintained that independence for Wales is its ultimate aim. It will now set out a timetable for working towards that goal for the first time.

Rob Hughes said: “Since our formation following the Scottish independence referendum, YesCymru has helped transform the national conversation about independence.

“Support has grown from its historic level of around 5% to more than 35%, despite the movement never previously setting a timescale for achieving independence.”

“Wales has undergone a significant political shift during that period. We now believe it is our responsibility to help lead the next stage of the national discussion.

“Our timetable will provide a realistic framework within which the pro-independence movement can build support, make its case and win the hearts and minds of those who are not yet convinced that independence is in Wales’s best interests.

“We will begin that process at the National Eisteddfod on Sunday.”

YesCymru will announce its “Timetable for Independence” at 11am on Sunday 2 August 2026 in Pabell y Cymdeithasau 1, Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, Pembrokeshire.

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