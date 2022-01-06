YesCymru in last call for candidates for National Governing Body elections

YesCymru have put out a last call for candidates for elections to their new National Governing Body.

Last month members of the pro-independence campaign group voted to adopt a new structure and constitution, including the setting up of a new governing body of 17 directors in place of a previous central committee.

Candidate nominations close in less than a week, on the 12th of January, and the elections will be held between the 27th and 30th of the month. The results will be announced on the 31st.

Any candidate wishing to stand as a Director must secure the nomination of at least 10 ordinary Members of the organisation, and must submit a written application and a three-minute video that will be sent to members, YesCymru said.

They added that the election process would be overseen by an independent scrutineer.

The organisation said that all Regions electing Directors must encourage gender balance and a diverse slate of candidates. All Regions should aim to return at least one male and one female Director. The new Regions are based on those of the Senedd elections.

The Directors elected at this election will draw lots or use another means of selection to decide which one-third will retire after one year, which after two years and which after three years.

This week the organisation sent members an email encouraging them to put themselves or others forward for the roles.

“Do you think you can help take YesCymru into the future?” they asked. “Do you know any friends or colleagues who have the skills, experience and energy to be the directors of YesCymru’s new National Governing Body.

“If the answer’s Yes, apply now or encourage others to nominate themselves as a candidate for YesCymru’s National Governing Body.”

‘Further issue’

The changes to YesCymru’s structure come after a period of in-fighting within the movement which saw a vote of no confidence in the Central Committee, whose members collectively resigned from their posts shortly thereafter.

A working group was then set up from voluntary members from different branches of YesCymru to look at the structure, finance, governance, procedures, groups and some wider policies such as social media.

That process itself faced problems after voting for the new structure and constitution had to be suspended and then extended again after “a further issue with the membership database came to light” including the revelation that membership had dropped as previous members had not been reminded to renew.

The changes eventually passed by a large majority, of 80% to 20%. 2717 voted in favour of the motion, and just 489 against.