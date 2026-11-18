Nation Cymru staff

Representatives of YesCymru joined fellow campaigners from Ireland and Scotland at Leinster House in Dublin yesterday for the second in a series of Celtic Partnership events aimed at strengthening cooperation between the three nations.

The event was organised by Ireland’s Future in collaboration with Senator Frances Black and Senator Patricia Stephenson, bringing together leading grassroots campaigners working towards Welsh and Scottish independence and Irish reunification.

Chaired by Senator Black, the event featured contributions from Gerry Carlile of Ireland’s Future, Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp of Believe in Scotland, Patrick McCarthy of Independence Forum Scotland, and Sam Murphy, Vice-Chair of YesCymru.

Discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the three national movements, with particular emphasis on strengthening strategic partnerships, sharing campaigning experiences and developing closer cooperation between grassroots organisations.

Sam Murphy, Vice-Chair of YesCymru, who led the Welsh delegation, said:

“It was fantastic to be in Dublin alongside our Irish and Scottish counterparts, building on the cooperation that began when YesCymru hosted the inaugural Celtic Partnership meeting in Cardiff this September.

“Grassroots independence movements like YesCymru have a huge role to play in making that happen, perhaps an even greater role than political parties. Each of our movements brings unique strengths, experiences and ideas that the others can learn from.

“Together with Ireland’s Future, Believe in Scotland and Independence Forum Scotland, we are building lasting relationships, sharing strategies and developing ways to support one another’s campaigns.

“Our common ambition is to secure successful referendums in our respective nations in the years ahead. For YesCymru, that means building the movement and winning a referendum on Welsh independence by 2032.”

The gathering was the second of three agreed Celtic Partnership events, following the inaugural meeting convened by YesCymru in Cardiff in September.

The partnership aims to deepen cooperation between the three national movements, recognising that while each nation faces its own political circumstances, campaigners can benefit enormously from sharing experiences, strategies and practical support.