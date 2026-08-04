YesCymru sets 2032 target for Welsh independence referendum

Nation.Cymru staff

YesCymru has set a target of holding a referendum on Welsh independence in 2032 as part of a new six-year campaign.

The pro-independence movement announced the goal at the National Eisteddfod,which is currently taking place in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, saying it wanted to establish a clear timetable around which supporters could organise and build public backing.

The campaign has been launched by YesCymru’s recently appointed chair Rob Hughes, who took over earlier this month after Phyl Griffiths stepped down because of increased work commitments.

Mr Hughes, who represents the South-East region on the organisation’s board, said YesCymru would focus on increasing support for independence, addressing practical questions about how an independent Wales would operate and building political pressure for a referendum.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Eisteddfod, he said: “I think we’ve had enough of wandering through life without giving us and our supporters and the people of Wales something to have as a focus.”

He added: “I think what we need to do is persuade the people of Wales that an independent Wales will provide a better future for them and for the generations to come.”

YesCymru said the campaign would seek to turn existing support for independence into a demand for a referendum and set out the political and practical steps it believes would be needed.

Mr Hughes said: “Let’s build a country that is fair, tolerant and welcoming, and use the skills, belief and ambition of the people of Wales to create a country that works for all of us, for our children and for the generations to come.”

The announcement of the 2032 target follows the first meeting between YesCymru and a Welsh Government minister.

Mr Hughes met Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution Dafydd Trystan Davies last week to discuss Wales’ constitutional future and YesCymru’s aim of securing and winning an independence referendum.

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