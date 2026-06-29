YesCymru to host first mid Wales March for Independence

Nation.Cymru Staff

Thousands of people from across Wales are expected to gather in Aberystwyth later this year as the town hosts YesCymru’s first ever March for Independence in mid Wales.

This will be the eleventh March for Independence organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru, following marches in Cardiff, Caernarfon, Merthyr Tydfil, Wrecsam, Cardiff again, Swansea, Bangor, Carmarthen, Barry, and Rhyl.

Since 2019, these marches have brought tens of thousands of people from across Wales and from all backgrounds together to march for the country’s independence.

Local organiser Siôn Jobbins from YesCymru Aberystwyth said: “Aberystwyth has a special place in the history of the Welsh national movement, so it’s fitting that YesCymru’s first ever March for Independence in mid Wales will be held here.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Wales for a positive, colourful and fun-filled march for independence, which we hope will also provide a welcome boost for local businesses.

“Keep 26 September free, spread the word, and join us in Aberystwyth. Full details, including the meeting point, route, speakers and performers, will be announced soon at www.yes.cymru/aber.”

Aberystwyth has played an historic role in the Welsh national movement. In 1963, Cymdeithas yr Iaith held its first major protest on Pont Trefechan, helping to spark a campaign that went on to secure new rights for the Welsh language and raise national awareness across Wales.

The YesCymru march will also be the first since the May 2026 Senedd election. Following that election, 47% of elected Members of the Senedd now support Welsh independence, marking the highest proportion of elected representatives to do so in the history of the Senedd or the former Assembly.

Hedd Gwynfor from AUOBCymru said: “It is great that nearly half of all Senedd Members now support independence, but there is still much more work to do.

“Political change does not happen by itself, and it cannot be left to politicians alone. We must ensure that independence remains firmly at the top of the political agenda and keep building the campaign in communities across Wales.

“This march is an opportunity for people from across Wales and from all backgrounds to come together in Aberystwyth and show that the demand for real change, and for a better future for our country, is stronger than ever.”

The march will take place from 1pm on Saturday 26 September 2026. Further details will be announced over the coming weeks here.