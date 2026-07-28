YesCymru welcomes new Chair

Nation Cymru staff

YesCymru, the non-party-political campaign for Welsh independence, has announced the appointment on its new Chair.

Rob Hughes has been elected Chair of the organisation’s Board following Phyl Griffiths’s decision to stand down due to increased work commitments.

Phyl, who became Chair in 2024, will remain a director of YesCymru. Sam Murphy, director for the South-West, has been elected Vice-Chair.

According to group, Phyl’s tenure has seen an expansion in YesCymru’s activities and overseen substantial growth in membership in 2026.

YesCymru’s new Chair and director for the South-East, Rob Hughes, said: “Phyl’s ability to connect with people has helped create a harmonious and united organisation, leading YesCymru forward to the position of strength in which we find ourselves today.

“He will be greatly missed as our Chair, but we are delighted that he will continue in his role as a fellow director for the South-East. He is a huge asset as we help move Wales towards independence.”

Phyl Griffiths, the outgoing Chair, thanked YesCymru’s members, supporters and National Governing Body for their contribution to the movement:

“When I set up my local group of YesCymru in Merthyr Tudful back in 2017, I didn’t imagine for a second that I’d be on the Board of Directors just a few years later, let alone become Chair of the movement I love so dearly.

“I’ve long felt that Wales needs cross-party thinking if we’re to become an independent nation and, during my time as Chair, I’ve been immensely proud of the work of the Board in ensuring that YesCymru is a home for all who share that view.

“None of this would be possible without YesCymru’s incredible members and supporters, whose commitment, hard work and belief continue to drive the movement forward. I would encourage everyone who supports an independent Wales to join YesCymru and to march with us in Aberystwyth on 26 September.

“My decision to step down as Chair of YesCymru is something I agonised over for many weeks before finally announcing my intention to my fellow directors a couple of days ago.

“I’ve had an amazing time as Chair, superbly supported by a brilliant Board, and I look forward to giving my full support to Rob as the new Chair.”

Nerys Jenkins, who has served alongside Phyl on the National Governing Body, said: “I have had the privilege of serving alongside Phyl on the Board for several years, and his commitment to YesCymru has been unwavering. He took on the role of Chair at a crucial time for the movement and has worked tirelessly to provide steady, thoughtful leadership.

“His ability to bring people together and listen to different viewpoints has been invaluable.”

Former YesCymru Chair and current director for the Outside of Wales region, Barry Parkin, also paid tribute to Phyl:

“Phyl has been a great asset both to YesCymru and to the wider independence movement. He is a gifted and motivational orator with a great sense of humour and disarming humility, and he is a warm, kind and thoughtful human being.

“I am proud to have worked alongside Phyl and am delighted that we will be able to continue working together as directors of YesCymru, striving for an independent Cymru.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.