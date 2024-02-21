YesCymru’s largest group considers folding following controversies

Emily Price

YesCymru’s largest branch is set to vote on whether to dissolve the group entirely following recent controversies concerning the organisation’s board.

The Cardiff group of the pro-independence organisation is responsible for about 1000 members – 75 of which have opted in to attend meetings as active members.

It had previously been led by one of YesCymru’s founding members, Iestyn ap Rhobert who stepped down as chair last week amid claims that YesCaerdydd had been “partially cut off” by the organisation’s National Governing Body (NGB).

YesCymru’s board came under fire last year over its decision to sack former CEO Gwern Gwynfil via email along with two other directors who raised concerns about whether the move was justified.

The board accused the two directors of behaving in an “obstructive, aggressive, deliberate, and planned” manner.

We obtained a report by a disciplinary panel which concluded that “the purported dismissal of the two co-opted directors was unlawfully done and as a result is null and void.”

However, YesCymru’s board dissolved the panel and did not follow through with any its recommendations.

Trolling

One of the ousted directors claimed to be subjected to online trolling and harassment by an anonymous account on social media which she believes is connected to the NGB.

Nation.Cymru journalists have similarly been the target of online harassment for covering YesCymru controversies.

The current NGB says it has since drawn up a framework for another independent investigation to probe recent complaints.

Following several tip offs from whistleblowers, Nation.Cymru launched an investigation which unearthed evidence of internal conflicts, accusations of malpractice in the administration of the elections and possible breaches of company law at the pro-independence organisation.

A leaked video of a YesCymru board meeting revealed disagreements over legal fees racked up by the board relating to the termination of the CEO, written resolutions, the status quo of YesCymru and the minuting of meetings.

YesCaerdydd’s former Chair, Mr ap Rhobert had previously raised concerns about the organisation’s governance and had openly supported the former CEO and the two removed directors.

He called for an “inclusive meeting” to discuss recent events with members after the news of Mr Gwynfil’s sacking was broken to the press.

However, YesCaerdydd found that the two Q&A meetings scheduled via YesCymru’s Zoom account had been cancelled and access to the organisation’s HQ Nation Builder account had been blocked.

The accredited group still has no access to these accounts.

The largest group in Wales will now hold a meeting to either vote for a new chair or dissolve completely.

We understand that some members plan to quit “en masse” in protest against the decisions made by YesCymru’s board in recent months.

Membership

A YesCaerdydd member who did not wish to be named for fear of harassment said: “As a long standing member of YesCymru and active member of YesCaerdydd, I feel that I can no longer justify paying a membership fee to an organisation who is engaging in corruption, is no longer aligned to my beliefs relating to Welsh independence and is misusing my membership money.

“I want them to use my money to further independence, not their own personal agenda. It is a real shame that it has come to this as there was real momentum, but I want more than flag waving. I will be more than happy to rejoin when the organisation is once again trustworthy and representing me as a member.”

We reached out to Mr ap Rhobert for a statement but he did not wish to provide one.

The recently re-elected Chair of YesCymru, Elfed Williams said: “On the 1st of February representatives of each YesCymru Regional Council and the National Governing Body met to discuss the issues that have been raised by members including those in the Cardiff Group. Following the meeting it was agreed that a remit and framework for an independent investigation would be drawn up. That task has now been completed and agreed by the representatives of each region including an agreement to share the remit with all members of YesCymru.

“A steering group to support the investigation has been appointed which includes one member of the Cardiff YesCymru Group. The task of the steering group is to make sure that the investigation has access to all the required documentation and information required by the investigator.

“We are now in the process of identifying a person that will lead the investigation and hopefully will be announcing the appointment soon of an independent person that will look into the issues raised, including those raised by Mr ap Rhobert.

“It is for each individual to make their own personal decision if they wish to continue to serve YesCymru as a volunteer, an officer of a Group, on the Regional Council, Council of Deputies or NGB.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome five new Directors, Michael Murphy, Sam Murphy, Robert Hughes, Aled Jones, James Dunckly and Maria Prichard who have made that decision by volunteering to sit on the National Governing Body following recent elections.

“The vast number of members continue to support the work carried out by YesCymru as demonstrated by membership numbers having remained steady throughout the last six months and only recently the National Governing Body received a letter of support from over twenty three groups and regions representing every part of Wales supporting the work carried out by the Directors and staff.

“The majority of members and officers of groups throughout Wales wish to see the independent investigation run its course and for those few members who wish to continue to stoke conflict, to put it aside, and concentrate fully on campaigning for an independent Wales.”

