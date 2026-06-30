Ynys Môn green corridor project secures £224,000 funding

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new project to create a green wildlife corridor across Ynys Môn has got underway with £224,000 backing from the Welsh Government.

Menter Môn, in partnership with several key organisations, has announced new investment in the Glasffordd project, which combines nature restoration with connecting communities.

Glasffordd Môn is part of a wider vision with the long-term aim of developing a green corridor across the island, improving access to nature and promoting wellbeing.

The project is now underway having received £224,000 through the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature fund.

Wyn Morgan, Chair of the Glasffordd project said: “We are delighted to see the Glasffordd project moving forward with this important support.

“This is an ambitious project that goes beyond biodiversity. It’s about creating a green corridor that will connect people, communities and nature across the island.

“By working in a strong partnership, we will enhance habitats, increase access to nature and create opportunities for local people to actively participate in nature restoration.

“This is a real investment in the sustainable future of Anglesey and the wellbeing of our communities.”

Through this investment, the project will deliver a range of nature-based and community-based interventions, including planting trees, hedges and wildflowers to improve habitats.

The project will work on creating wildflower meadows and pollinator sites, installing nest boxes for birds, bats and squirrels, and controlling invasive species.

They will also be creating community orchards and leisure spaces, improving access to footpaths and public spaces. Communities will be able to participate through volunteering and community education activities.

This work aims to help restore and enhance natural habitats, creating more resilient and sustainable ecosystems along the corridor.

The project has a particular focus on communities such as Llangefni and the surrounding areas, where access to quality green spaces is limited.

The organisers hope to improve health and wellbeing by encouraging active travel, offer opportunities for people to participate in nature activities, create spaces for the public, and foster a sense of local pride and community ownership.

The project is led by Menter Môn, with the support of strategic partners including:

Isle of Anglesey County Council

Natural Resources Wales

North Wales Wildlife Trust

Sea Watch Foundation

Lôn Las Môn

This partnership ensures that the project is based on sound evidence and aligned with local needs, including prior planning work and biodiversity assessments.

The project also builds on years of community consultation, which has shown strong support for the development of green infrastructure on the island.

Menter Môn is a not-for-profit enterprise that implements schemes throughout Wales with an emphasis on Anglesey and Gwynedd. More information is available here.