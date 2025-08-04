Ynys Môn MP takes guided walk with RNIB to discover obstacles facing blind and partially-sighted people

The MP for Ynys Môn has taken a guided walk around Holyhead to better understand the barriers faced by blind and partially sighted people in her constituency.

Llinos Medi MP joined the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Cymru for the guided walk on Friday 1 August.

Equipped with assistive technology and supported by experienced guides, Ms Medi experienced firsthand the difficulties encountered on everyday journeys – from poor street design to uneven pavements.

Vulnerable

Llinos Sep MP said: “It was incredibly valuable to spend time with RNIB Cymru in Holyhead and experience firsthand the daily challenges faced by blind and partially sighted people.

“During the guided walk, I felt how vulnerable everyday journeys can be. It’s clear that a lack of understanding from those in power make life harder for blind and partially sighted people. We discussed one recent example, UK Government cuts to disability benefits that would have caused serious harm to many. I encourage other MPs to meet with RNIB Cymru to better understand these issues.

“I thank RNIB Cymru for the opportunity today. Rachel’s positive attitude towards the daily challenges she faces is inspiring.”

