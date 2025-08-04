Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Ynys Môn MP takes guided walk with RNIB to discover obstacles facing blind and partially-sighted people

04 Aug 2025 2 minute read
Llinos Medi MP with RNIB Cymru

The MP for Ynys Môn has taken a guided walk around Holyhead to better understand the barriers faced by blind and partially sighted people in her constituency.

Llinos Medi MP joined the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Cymru for the guided walk on Friday 1 August.

Equipped with assistive technology and supported by experienced guides, Ms Medi experienced firsthand the difficulties encountered on everyday journeys – from poor street design to uneven pavements.

Vulnerable 

Llinos Sep MP said: “It was incredibly valuable to spend time with RNIB Cymru in Holyhead and experience firsthand the daily challenges faced by blind and partially sighted people.

 “During the guided walk, I felt how vulnerable everyday journeys can be. It’s clear that a lack of understanding from those in power make life harder for blind and partially sighted people. We discussed one recent example, UK Government cuts to disability benefits that would have caused serious harm to many. I encourage other MPs to meet with RNIB Cymru to better understand these issues.

“I thank RNIB Cymru for the opportunity today. Rachel’s positive attitude towards the daily challenges she faces is inspiring.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gareth Wyn Roberts
Gareth Wyn Roberts
5 minutes ago

Da iawn chi, Llinos! Well done, Llinos!

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.