Ynys Môn selected as site for UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear plant

The UK’s first “small modular reactor” nuclear power station will be built at Wylfa, on Ynys Môn (Anglesey), the UK Government has confirmed.

The first-of-its-kind project will be built by publicly owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and is backed by £2.5 billion investment from the Government.

The Government also announced Great British Energy-Nuclear (GBE-N) has been tasked with identifying potential sites for another large-scale nuclear power plant, similar to those being built at Hinkley Point in Somerset and Sizewell in Suffolk.

It will report back by autumn 2026, and has been requested by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to consider sites across the UK, including in Scotland, officials said.

Small modular reactors (SMR) are mini nuclear power stations which are smaller and designed to be installed on site as prefabricated modules, with hopes the technology will be quicker to build than more traditional plants such as Hinkley Point C.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the announcement would support up to 3,000 jobs in the local economy at the height of construction

And it would allow Wylfa, where previous attempts to bring back nuclear power to the site of a former reactor had failed, to become a “beacon” of a nuclear golden age, the department said.

The UK’s first small modular nuclear reactors, which will – subject to final contract – be designed by Britain’s Rolls-Royce SMR, are expected to generate enough electricity to power three million homes.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Britain was once a world leader in nuclear power, but years of neglect and inertia has meant places like Anglesey have been let down and left behind.

“Today, that changes. We’re using all the tools in our armoury – cutting red tape, changing planning laws, and backing growth – to deliver the country’s first SMR in North Wales.

“This government isn’t just reversing decline, it’s delivering thousands of future-proofed jobs, driving billions in investment, and providing cheaper energy bills in the long term.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan added: “This is the moment Ynys Môn and the whole of Wales has been waiting for.

“New nuclear is a step into the future with secure jobs and secure energy guaranteed for the next generation.”

‘Historic moment’

The Energy Department said GBE-N will start activity on the site in 2026, with an initial project for three reactors, but the site could potentially hold up to eight of the mini power plants.

It is hoped the Wylfa reactors will start supplying power to the grid from the mid-2030s.

Officials also said there would be export opportunities for SMRs, and potential for new nuclear at the former site of Oldbury, in Gloucestershire, owned by GBE-N.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Bringing nuclear back to Wylfa is a historic moment for Wales and for the UK’s clean energy future.

“Wylfa’s revival offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver clean, reliable power for decades to come, create thousands of skilled jobs, attract major investment, and revitalise North Wales’s proud industrial heritage.

“With Great British Energy-Nuclear and Rolls-Royce SMR leading the way, the project will bring lasting economic and social benefits to the communities that have long been at the heart of our energy story.

“We look forward to working with government, local partners and industry to make Wylfa’s return a lasting success.” Potential Plaid Cymru MS for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, have welcomed the announcement that Wylfa has been selected to host the UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear power plant. Ynys Môn MP, Llinos Medi said: “The confirmation that Wylfa has been chosen to host the UK’s first small modular reactor is a significant step for Ynys Môn and for north Wales. After years of uncertainty, this announcement could finally unlock Wylfa’s potential and bring the long-term, high-quality jobs and investment our communities deserve. “Since being elected MP for Ynys Môn, and previously as leader of the council, I have worked with local businesses, local experts, and the local authority to make the case for Wylfa – meeting with UK Government ministers, Great British Energy-Nuclear, and industry leaders to highlight the site’s unique strengths and the depth of local support. This progress is the result of years of partnership across Ynys Môn. “But we’ve been here before, with major announcements that did not lead to spades in the ground. So, while today’s news is welcome, the people of Ynys Môn will understandably treat it with caution until we see firm timelines and local commitments delivered. “Wylfa can be a game-changer for Ynys Môn, strengthening our energy security and creating a foundation for a cleaner, fairer future – but only if local people see real and lasting benefits. My focus now is on making sure this project is done with our communities, not to them – creating opportunities for young people and supporting local supply chains. I will continue to hold the UK Government to its promises and work to ensure this development truly serves the island and its people.” ‘Hard work’ Ynys Môn MS, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Today’s announcement is significant for people on Ynys Môn and across Wales. It reflects years of hard work by both the Plaid Cymru-led Anglesey County Council and Llinos Medi – both as the current MP and former council leader. “Since I was elected over twelve years ago, the future of the Wylfa site has remained a live issue on Ynys Môn. Whilst we’ve learnt from past experience that we need assurances now that this plan will actually be delivered, there’s no doubt that there’s a real opportunity here that we have to take advantage of. “My priority from this point is to ensure that the voices and interests of communities on Ynys Môn are represented at every step. I’ve always taken the view that we must make the most of the economic growth and job opportunities for young people that come with a new development at Wylfa, whilst also putting measures in place to mitigate the challenges that a project of this scale and nature inevitably brings. “The Welsh Government also has a crucial role to play in these discussions. I want to make sure that Welsh Government has real input, with Welsh interests placed at the heart of the development.”