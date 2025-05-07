‘You can’t do everything at same time’ says minister as pressure mounts on Labour
A Cabinet minister has said that “you can’t do everything at the same time” as Labour came under pressure to reverse its fortunes after Reform UK’s success in the local elections.
Jonathan Reynolds has said ministers “want to go faster” on implementing changes after a group of MPs across former Labour heartlands said Sir Keir Starmer has to “break the disconnect” between Labour and the Red Wall.
The Business Secretary told Good Morning Britain that he understands “where people are coming from” and has heard concerns from his own constituents.
U-turn
The Prime Minister has been facing calls to U-turn on his decision to strip winter fuel payments from millions of pensioners in the wake of last week’s election losses.
Mr Reynolds said: “You’ve got to be clear, sometimes you can’t do everything at the same time, sometimes there are difficult decisions, and means-testing winter fuel payments to the people who need it most, making sure every pensioner is better-off by having the triple lock in place, I think is the right decision between those two key policy areas.”
In last week’s contests Labour lost the previously safe Runcorn and Helsby constituency in a by-election and almost 200 councillors as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made sweeping gains.
Mr Reynolds told the ITV programme: “We want to go faster, and we will, but we understand where people are coming from and I say again, those were a tough set of election results, I’m not shying away from that at all.”
Rethink
Downing Street said on Tuesday “there will not be a change to the Government’s policy” on winter fuel after Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan was among those calling for a “rethink”.
The decision last July to restrict the winter fuel payment to the poorest pensioners was intended to save around £1.5 billion a year, with more than nine million people who would have previously been eligible losing out.
Meanwhile, the Red Wall Labour group told the Prime Minister that “responding to the issues raised by our constituents, including on winter fuel, isn’t weak, it takes us to a position of strength”.
They called on the Government to “break away from Treasury orthodoxy otherwise we will never get the investment we desperately need”.
It comes as new YouGov data suggests Labour are polling at their lowest level since the era of Jeremy Corbyn.
The latest voting intention figures show Reform on 29%, with Labour lagging behind on 22% and the Conservatives on 17%.
According to YouGov, this is the lowest the party has polled since October 2019 under Mr Corbyn, as Mr Farage’s party continue to out-poll the Government.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
You can’t do everything at the same time, unless it’s approving new infrastructure for London and its commuter belt, like Heathrow expansion, a new railway for Oxbridge and another tunnel under the Thames at a cost of six Newport bypasses.
Of which only the Oxford -Cambridge is paid for by the government, but this will easily be paid back within 20 years through economic growth.
We could do the same in Wales- encourage private investment or increase taxes to pay for new infrastructure?
The challenge the government faces is that it really has very little funding available for new investment projects as it has so little headroom. In fact, every government department is facing cuts over the next 3 years. ‘Governance by bond market’ is probably 5 to 10 years
According to reports central government only “hopes” private finance will pay for “some” of the construction of the new Thames tunnel. But it will be tolled, which is something a Newport bypass could do to avoid taking money out of healthcare if the roads socialists weren’t so opposed.
But no one knows what you are doing. That is the problem.