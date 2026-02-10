‘You won’t know until you ask’: New UK Government campaign helps parents navigate online toxicity

Jules Millward

Parents in the UK are being supported with immediate, practical advice on how to navigate their children’s online world with a new campaign, as the UK Government bolsters efforts to give every child the healthy upbringing they deserve.

The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology has launched the ‘You won’t know until you ask‘ campaign, providing parents with practical support they can use immediately and the confidence they need to have a conversation with their children about the content they see online.

Backed by behavioural research and academic insights, new guidance has been made available to parents on safety settings, conversation prompts, and age-appropriate advice for tackling misinformation and harmful content – including rage-bait and misogynistic content.

It comes as a direct response to parents who have been calling out for support on how to navigate their children’s use of social media.

New Government-commissioned research released today shows that half of British parents admit having never spoken to their children about harmful online content, despite 90% of 11-year-olds now owning a smartphone.

In a poll of over one thousand UK parents, most said they feel confident they understand online platforms – yet a quarter felt they don’t know what their child is seeing.

Over half of British parents also said they haven’t come across any resources to help them navigate these conversations. Nearly three-quarters of parents have said they would feel comfortable correcting misinformation if properly equipped.

Beyond their control

Whilst the campaign provides immediate support for parents, this launches alongside a National Conversation and consultation on children’s digital wellbeing, with the Government engaging directly with parents and children across the country to shape longer-term measures.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “I know many parents are worried about what their children see and do online – often out of sight, and at times beyond their control.

“We’re launching a new campaign to support parents and give them practical tools to have regular, open conversations with their children about what they see and how they interact online.

“We are determined to give children the childhood they deserve and prepare them for the future. That is why we are supporting parents with this campaign and launching a consultation on how young people can live and thrive in the age of social media.”

The hub encourages parents to explore the internet together with their children and ask open questions, such as “How does this post make you feel?”, “Who shared this content?” and “Why do you think they posted it?”.

Evidence shows boys are particularly at risk of being algorithmically served misogynistic and harmful content, often without seeking it out. The campaign’s emphasis on building critical thinking skills is designed to help parents talk openly about this kind of material before harmful attitudes take root.

The campaign has been developed with expert organisations including NSPCC, Parent Zone and Internet Matters.

Marketing activity, including TV ads and social media content on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, will launch in Yorkshire and the Midlands on 16 February.

Empower parents

Dr Kaitlyn Regehr, Associate Professor of Digital Humanities at UCL, said: “Solving this issue requires a multi-pronged approach: regulation, moderation and education. This education-focused campaign seeks to empower parents and supports collective communication over isolation, ultimately resulting in more intentional choices about screen usage.”

The campaign launches in parallel to a National Conversation on children’s digital wellbeing, with ministers engaging directly with parents and children across the country to shape longer-term measures.

A three-month formal consultation will open in the coming weeks, including an opportunity for children to contribute directly.

This work builds on progress already delivered under the Online Safety Act. Eight million people now access adult sites with age checks every day; visits to pornography sites have reduced by a third since rules came into force; and the proportion of children encountering age checks online has risen from 30% to 47%, and 58% of parents believe measures are already improving children’s safety.

New laws have been brought forward to criminalise the creation of non-consensual intimate images, including sexually explicit deepfakes.

The Government is also taking action to designate this offence as a priority under the Act, meaning platforms can be required to take proactive steps to prevent it from happening in the first place, not just react after the harm is done.

Further measures announced by the government will ban ‘nudification’ tools, criminalising those who design and supply them – ensuring those who profit from technology-enabled abuse face serious consequences.