Young actors struggling with ‘unbearable’ theatre heat as calls grow for air conditioning

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Young actors and audience members cannot cope with the heat in an old theatre according to a creative director who is urgently calling for air conditioning.

Debbie Elias said the heat at Ammanford Miners’ Theatre in Carmarthenshire has led to people in the audience walking out of Ammanford Youth Theatre productions because it was so severe.

Performances have had to be cancelled on health and safety grounds, she said, adding that the situation was “unacceptable”.

Ms Elias said it wasn’t just a problem during hot weather as the combination of stage lighting and a full audience created “unbearable” conditions at the building, which is also known as Glowyr Theatre.

She claimed Carmarthenshire Council had promised to install air conditioning or temporary air conditioning units more than 18 months ago. The council said specialists had assessed the building’s ventilation system and that options to upgrade it were being considered but it hadn’t promised air conditioning.

Around 80 members of the youth theatre group aged four to 18 rehearse there every week for variety shows and pantomimes.

Ms Elias said: “This situation is simply unacceptable. These are children and young people who participate every week because they love performing. Community theatre provides young people with confidence, friendships, and valuable life skills.

“Instead of enjoying rehearsals they are forced to leave the building to cool down because the conditions inside are unbearable.

“We have done everything asked of us. We have written emails, attended meetings, and raised the issue repeatedly with senior council representatives yet still nothing has happened. The children, our volunteers, and our audiences deserve better.”

The theatre is a Grade II-listed former coal miners’ institute off Wind Street with around 140 seats.

Cllr Hazel Evans, deputy council leader and cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture, and tourism, said the authority recognised the temperature concerns and was committed to ensuring the theatre remained fit for purpose in the face of warmer summers.

“Following discussions with Ammanford Youth Theatre in 2025 it was agreed that the theatre’s air handling system should be investigated,” she said.

“While air conditioning was not promised a specialist assessment of the building’s ventilation system was commissioned and options for upgrading the system, together with associated costs, are currently being considered. Any long-term solution must take account of the theatre’s listed status, operational requirements, and energy efficiency considerations.”

She said in the meantime measures have been introduced such as additional fans in backstage areas and the installation of a chilled drinking water fountain.