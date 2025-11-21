Young apprentice champions search for 30 recruits at Welsh engineering firm

A Welsh engineering firm is launching a major recruitment push with 30 jobs up for grabs as it expands to meet surging global demand.

Twenty-year-old apprentice Stephanie Hughes-Jones is the face of the drive at Continental Diamond Tool’s new factory in Kinmel Bay as the company builds up its workforce.

The precision toolmaker, whose clients include blue chip names like Rolls Royce and Tenneco, designs and develops custom diamond-encrusted rotary dressers and ultra-high precision grinding wheels used in aerospace, automotive and other advanced sectors.

The operation has just moved into a purpose-built 30,000 sq ft facility on the Tir Llwyd Industrial Estate – three times the size of its previous unit – as part of a £4 million expansion plan that will double production capacity and grow the workforce to 80 over the next couple of years.

The team has already increased from 35 to 46 skilled engineers, and a major campaign is underway to hire apprentices and qualified operators.

Stephanie, who progressed from work experience to a Level 4 Engineering Apprenticeship, is one of several young recruits helping to drive the company’s ambitions.

Production Manager Justin Hughes said that, with the new plant in place, the focus is now on bringing in talent and developing a pipeline of skilled workers to support the ramp-up and deliver the company’s export-led growth.

The introduction of new electro-plated products has been a big success, and they are expected to be their biggest sellers within five years.

Along with expanding the product range, CDT is breaking through into new international markets in the Middle East, Mexico and Poland where new sales teams have been established.

Stephanie, a former pupil of Prestatyn High School, was encouraged to join the growing firm by her brother, Dan, who already worked there.

She operates CNC lathes and milling machines making high specification tooling for production lines around the world.

Stephanie said: “My dad is a mechanic and runs his own garage, and my brother Dan got into engineering. He went to Llandrillo College and joined CDT, and I’ve followed in his footsteps.

“I gained my Level Three engineering qualification and did work experience here – people are really surprised when I say I’m an engineer and make things.

“I love it. Your brain is just constantly working things out and thinking of ways of doing things better – I’ve worked in retail before and I didn’t really enjoy it, but this is great.

“I think more girls should get into engineering – they’d enjoy it more than they think.

“It is a bit intimidating at first, but everyone here at CDT has been very welcoming and helpful. The company has really encouraged and supported me.

“I’m on Level Four Higher National Certificate now, and next year I would like to move on to a degree apprenticeship that would give me a BSc in Engineering.

“It’s really interesting – that’s what I love the most. It’s never the same thing. You are constantly thinking of new ways of doing things that are better and quicker.

“There’s no reason women can’t do this job just as well as men – gender doesn’t make a difference here. With interest and training, anyone can do it.”

Founded in 1984 as Consort Precision Diamond, the company has grown spectacularly after being acquired and renamed by American owners, Continental Diamond Tool in 2018.

Production Manager Justin Hughes, whose dad was one of the original management team, joined the business 18 years ago.

“Stephanie has been an outstanding recruit. We’re resuming our apprentice programme now that we’ve completed the move to the new site, and I’m looking forward to seeing more young people working here soon.

“The much larger building we have now has allowed us to completely remodel our processes for greater efficiency and a more comfortable working environment – in the old unit, you could hardly move.

“It’s been incredible to see the transformation. The expansion is a testament to the strength of our partnership with our parent company in the USA and how committed they are to our success.

“Now that we have the space, we’re investing in technology and people to take the business forward.

“We’re well placed to make the most of growth in emerging markets – and it’s an exciting time to be part of what’s happening here.”