Young baker brings unique Welsh cakes to new shopping hub

A young businesswoman has opened her first bakery store in a south Wales town’s vibrant container market.

25-year-old Bethan Greenslade set up her Welsh cake specialist bakery Cwtch Bakes in Caerphilly’s container market, Ffos Caerffili, in early July.

Bethan joins the growing list of flourishing young businesswomen at Ffos Caerffili including Bethan Davies’ craft business JoyHouse Creations, Rebecca Goad’s focaccia sandwich brand Bonnie’s, and Karen Lam’s handmade jewellery business Karen L’s Creation.

Bethan has nearly 10 years of experience working in the hospitality sector, working as a waitress and as a barista for a variety of chain and independent businesses. But her passion since early childhood has always been baking.

Innovation

Bethan was inspired to set up her business in Caerphilly after a visit with her boyfriend visit to Ffos Caerffili in the summer of last year.

Bethan said the warm and welcoming environment of the area really stood out to them.

“My boyfriend turned to me and said that I should be here, and I just thought what are you waiting for?” she said.

Bethan’s distaste for currants and dried fruit encouraged her to explore alternative flavours when baking Wales’ classic treat. She has now perfected more than 10 varieties of the traditional Welsh cakes.

“Visitors really love the chocolate orange,” Bethan said. “Obviously, the traditional Welsh cake is a top seller too, but visitors have really embraced the variety on offer.”

Family ties

Growing up in Cardiff, Bethan was taught to bake by her mother and grandmother and then went on to study bakery at Cardiff and Vale College. Then after gaining experience in the hospitality sector, she went on to study a business degree at the University of South Wales in 2019.

She said: “I went through multiple names, but I wanted something warm, comforting and Welsh. I said Cwtch Bakes for the first time one day and didn’t look back.”

“My family and boyfriend really encouraged me to go for it and played a massive part in me coming to Ffos.”

She added: “I’m really loving life here, and I’ve already been approached for a wedding favour in my first week.”

Cwtch Bakes is located at Unit 10 in Ffos Caerffili and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more about business opportunities at Ffos Caerffili, contact management at [email protected] or fill out the contact form at ffoscaerffili.co.uk/contact-us/

