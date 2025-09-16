Young birders complete 200 mile charity cycle across Wales

Three young birdwatchers have raised and donated £1,112 to a charity close to their hearts, after completing a five-day Welsh cycling tour.

After meeting on a Youth Camp in Pembrokeshire in 2024, organised by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), nature-loving teens Finn, Rowan, and Ionathan became firm friends and now regularly meet up to go birding.

With a shared love of birdwatching and the open road, they decided to support BTO by planning and completing a sponsored cycle ride from St David’s to Rhayader, via Eryri National Park, in August.

Lifelong memories

On the trio’s JustGiving page, they posted an update after finishing their cycle that read: “We were treated to great weather (the majority of the time!), fabulous views and amazing wildlife.”

They kept a detailed list of the birds seen en route, with highlights including sightings of Osprey, Goshawk, Red Kite and Chough, amongst others.

After completing the 336 km (209 miles) long journey, Ionathan said: “If anyone else wants to have fun and help nature at the same time, I would say to just go for it.

“This trip gave us the opportunity to make lifelong memories as well as experience some of the most beautiful landscapes in the UK, all on a pretty low budget, and I hope that this proves to other young people that they can have adventures like this in nature themselves, regardless of age or money.”

Bird camp

Joanna Goodfellow, Youth Engagement Manager at BTO, said: “What I love most about this story is that it started at Bird Camp!

“BTO Bird Camps were established to enable young people to learn more about nature, however the friendships we see form at Camp are often the most inspiring part. It’s wonderful to see these connections grow into adventures like this – raising money for birds and having fun at the same time.

“Thank you, Rowan, Finn, and Ionathan!”

BTO is a charity that monitors domestic birds and uses the resultant data to secure their future by informing environment decisions and inspiring supporters to work toward the protection of birds.

Their free BTO youth camps are for those under the age of 18 with an interest in birds, held in the four UK nations every summer.

For more information about BTO, visit their site here.