Young boy hailed for helping rescue two children from rising tide

A young boy with communication difficulties has been praised by lifeboat volunteers after spotting two children in danger off the south Wales coast and alerting his father, helping to bring them safely ashore.

Leo was enjoying his regular few hours at the beach with his dad, Ash, near the Captain’s Wife in Sully, when he noticed that two boys were in trouble in the water.

Leo’s Autism and Global Development Delay means he has significant struggles with communication, and can struggle to start conversations or spontaneously draw attention to things around him.

But on this occasion, Leo turned to his dad and told him that he thought two boys were in trouble. Recognising how difficult it was for Leo to speak up in this way, Ash immediately realised that something must be seriously wrong.

Ash could see that one of the boys was already up to his chest in water and struggling against the current as he attempted to make his way back to the mainland, with the incoming tide making conditions increasingly hazardous.

Ash immediately contacted HM Coastguard, remaining on the telephone as the rescue operation got under way.

Barry Dock RNLI’s D-class inshore lifeboat was launched to assist the two boys, who were caught out by the rapidly rising tide and strong currents.

Even though it was now dark, Leo and Ash remained on the shore, watching as the volunteer lifeboat crew reached the boys and brought them safely ashore.

Ash, Leo’s dad, said: “I’m so unbelievably proud of Leo and what he did that day. Because of his significant challenges, I was surprised and so impressed that he was able to show the level of awareness and do the right thing by telling me that he thought two boys were in trouble.

“When I looked towards the island and realised what was happening, I knew we needed to get help straight away.

“I’m so pleased that Leo spotted them and spoke up. It could have been a very different story if he hadn’t raised the alarm.

“Seeing him recognised by the RNLI has been wonderful. He absolutely deserves it, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Special invitation

When the volunteer crew at Barry Dock RNLI later heard about Leo’s actions, they invited him and his dad to visit the lifeboat station to thank him personally.

Last week, Leo was given a special tour of the station, an opportunity to explore both the all-weather lifeboat and the D-class inshore lifeboat, and meet some of the people who help save lives at sea.

He met Coxswain Andy Gavan, mechanic Jules, visiting mechanic Ed from the Isle of Man, volunteer crew member Nick, and volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Lisa.

The crew presented Leo with a certificate to thank him for his awareness and for speaking up when he spotted that the two boys were in difficulty.

The RNLI highlighted that, for a person who can find verbal communication challenging, Leo’s decision to tell his dad what he had seen was particularly significant.

For the lifeboat crew, it was an opportunity to recognise someone whose actions had made a real difference.

Andy Gavan, Coxswain at Barry Dock RNLI, said: “Leo is an absolutely brilliant young man, and it was a real pleasure to welcome him and his dad to the station.

“What makes this story so special is that Leo spotted something was wrong and made sure his dad knew about it. He recognised that those boys needed help, and he spoke up.

“We often talk about the importance of people looking out for one another around the coast, and Leo is a perfect example of exactly that.

“His actions meant that his dad was able to raise the alarm and get help on its way and we wanted him to know just how much we appreciated what he did.

“It was lovely to show him around the station, introduce him to some of the crew and present him with his certificate. He’s a real star.”

Speaking up

The team warned of the dangers of changing tides and strong currents along the south Wales coast, particularly around Sully Island, where visitors can quickly become stranded.

Even when the sea appears calm, conditions can change quickly, leaving people in danger as they attempt to return to shore.

For Barry Dock RNLI’s volunteer crew, Leo’s story is also a reminder that everyone can play a part in keeping people safe at the coast.

The Barry Dock RNLI is reminding everyone visiting the coast to:

Check tide times before setting out and allow plenty of time to return safely.

Be aware that incoming tides can cut off access to the mainland much more quickly than expected.

Never enter the water to attempt a rescue yourself.

If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

They added that you don’t need to be a lifeboat crew member to make a difference – if you notice that someone is in difficulty, tell someone who can help.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.